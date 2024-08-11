The Boldness Of Youth Over Mental Health: GenZ Breaking The Silence

Canva

There was a time when mental health was an unknown phenomenon, despite being a prevalent problem in the world of health and physical well-being. However, the conversation around mental health has been transformed by the boldness of today's youth.

In the era when the previous generation stigmatised and ignored mental health, the Gen Z of recent times is breaking the silence and taboos linked with mental health. This change is not just about health and mental well-being but also about a social factor and a cultural shift.

Unafraid to Speak Out

One of the crucial factors that makes today's generation different is their willingness to openly discuss mental health. In times where vulnerability was once seen as a weakness, Gen Z today is embracing openness. Whether through social media, peer groups, or publicly, young individuals are sharing their personal struggles with stress, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues openly.

Sharing about their experience a 24-year-old Gen Z Individual said, "I have heard my parents talking to their friends about how the new generation is more prone to mental illnesses like anxiety and depression. I would say we aren't more mentally ill than our previous generations. There's just less stigma and more visibility these days. I have noticed the same mental health patterns in my parents but the only difference is I'm ready to work on my problems rather than calling them my “personality traits”, which is exactly what my parents do."

They further added, "Therapy is more accessible now and people are less judgmental I feel, which makes it easier for us to express ourselves."

Social Media Influence

Social media plays a complex role in the mental health of today's youth. While it can contribute to issues like cyberbullying, anxiety, and unrealistic comparisons, it has also become a powerful tool for raising awareness and creating supportive communities.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become spaces where mental health is discussed, and like-minded individuals are connecting to support each other. Additionally, several podcasts and YouTube channels are teaching the world about mental health to raise awareness.

A 21-year-old individual shares, "I was watching the show called "Be a Man, Yaar!" by the Yuvaa channel, where a lot of creators and artists are talking about their mental health and life in general, and it made me realise that I am not alone and that there are people out there who understand what I feel."

To be able to show love and care to those around you, you need to be loving, compassionate and kind to yourself as well.



Advocacy and Activism

The boldness of youth in addressing mental health goes beyond personal stories; it is also evident in their activism. Young people are at the forefront of advocating for better mental health education in schools, more accessible mental health services, and policies that address the root causes of mental health issues.

Movements like #MentalHealthMatters and initiatives led by young activists have pushed mental health into the mainstream, making it a priority for governments, educational institutions, and workplaces.