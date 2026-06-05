The Best Summer Fragrances Right Now

Summer, much like scent, is synonymous with escape. A reason to step away from routine and slip into something lazy and leisurely. Is it any surprise that if the season had a signature scent, it would undoubtedly be fruity? Whether it’s a beach escape on the French Riviera bursting with bright lemons and bergamots, or the Amalfi Coast, where the air softens into orange blossom and neroli, each destination carries its own scent story. It’s no surprise that summer fragrances mirror this mood.

But beyond the romance, there’s a clear shift underway—and it’s making headlines. The global fragrance market continues to surge, while India is fast emerging as one of its most exciting frontiers, with growing demand from Gen Z and millennials, who are open to experimenting with brands that are new to the market, as well as paying top dollar for fragrances. Valued at over $2 billion today, the Indian fragrance market is expected to cross $4 billion by 2030, driven largely by younger consumers moving from deodorants to fine perfumery. Walk into Galeries Lafayette Mumbai, and its expansive fragrance section offers brands like Chanel, Gucci, YSL, Amouage, and many more, signalling how central scent has become to luxury consumption. A growing number of dedicated fragrance boutiques, such as Nykaa’s Perfumery Stores, a dedicated fragrance-only retail format in Mumbai, Maison Des Parfums, a luxury retail boutique housing ﬁne artisanal niche fragrances, and the steady foray of global houses like Killian Paris, The House of Creed, Ex Nihilo and Diptyque only reinforces the point that India isn’t just experimenting with scent anymore, it’s investing in it.

What’s also interesting is how the rise of homegrown fragrance brands is redefining how India engages with scent. Labels like Naso Profumi, Secret Alchemist, Beautiful India, Forest Essentials, Bombay Perfumery, and All Good Scents are crafting scents rooted in both global perfumery techniques and distinctly Indian olfactory memories. With the Prada Infusion de Santal Chai creating quite a stir in the fragrance world, it is clear that fragrance today isn’t just a finishing touch—it’s part of the journey. For those looking for the latest drop in summer fragrances, we round up some of the latest launches that lean into summer fruits, fig, mango, peach, and citrus—notes that don’t just smell fresh, but evoke places.

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute leans into self-expression with a richer, more concentrated interpretation of the original. A caramelised fig accord introduces a luscious, almost gourmand warmth, layered with blooming jasmine and a textured amber base. Perfect for those looking for a bold and statement-making scent.

50ml, INR 8,730

Lancôme

Lancôme’s Idôle Peach ’N Roses is the perfect summer scent that is playful yet refined. Built around a natural peach extract—Givaudan’s Peach Orpur®—the fragrance delivers the juicy immediacy of ripe fruit, lifted by a sparkling red berry accord. Crafted by perfumers Shyamala Maisondieu, Nadège Le Garlantezec, and Adriana Medina, it’s a modern fruity-floral that balances indulgence with sophistication—bright, feminine, and designed to linger beautifully in the heat.

50ml, INR 8,100

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Taormina Orange is a sun-drenched Sicilian escape in a bottle—juicy blood orange, green mandarin, and lime burst through first, layered with orange blossom and a hint of cardamom spice. A citrus-woody fragrance trail perfect for evening strolls in the Mediterranean. Fresh, radiant, and irresistibly transportive.

Price on request

Versace

Versace Crystal Emerald feels like bottled confidence with a playful twist for women. It opens bright and juicy—bergamot, peach, and a hint of pink pepper—before slipping into soft rose, jasmine, and a pop of raspberry. As it settles, warm musk, incense, and tonka add depth. Fresh yet sensual, it’s the kind of scent that turns heads without trying too hard, all in a striking, gem-like bottle that’s as bold as the fragrance itself.

50ml, INR 9,600

Jo Malone

Jo Malone London brings back its Orange Marmalade Cologne, and it’s as delicious as it sounds. Think zesty orange peel, a hint of bitterness, and warm patchouli—like marmalade simmering on the stove, but bottled. Bright, nostalgic, and effortlessly charming.

30ml, INR 6,600

NASO Profumi

Mahogany Cocoa Cinnamon taps into the fruity summer mood with a darker edge—rich cacao and nutmeg opening with a ripe, almost plum-like depth. At the heart, cinnamon and coffee add warmth, while bay leaf and ginger bring a fresh, spiced lift, turning gourmand into something unexpectedly bright and summer-ready.

50ml, INR 4,500