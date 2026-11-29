Walking into a restaurant in Mumbai and finding two completely different worlds under one roof is not something you come across every day. But this concept has come alive at The Alter Ego in Bandra, a new duplex dining destination that switches personalities as you move from Blanco downstairs to Noir upstairs.



One is made for leisurely breakfasts, coffee and familiar comfort food, while the other sets the scene for elaborate dinners, experimental plates and cocktails. The concept sounds intriguing, but the real question is whether both sides manage to deliver on their promise. Keep reading to know.

Two floors, two different personalities



Founder and chef Krish Shah describes Blanco and Noir as alter egos of each other, reflecting the different moods people gravitate towards. “Sometimes you want something classic and basic, stuff you want to keep coming back to, and sometimes you want to do something fancy,” he says.



Blanco follows three principles: Classics, Comfort and Community. Open from 8 am, the ground floor is designed as an all-day neighbourhood café, with breakfast plates, coffee, a community table and a relaxed atmosphere. Noir, meanwhile, is built around Elevate, Express and Explore. The upstairs space feels more sophisticated, with a central island bar, floor-to-ceiling windows and a setting suited to date nights, dinners with friends or family gatherings.

The menus are cuisine-agnostic, drawing from the three cities that shaped Shah's food sensibilities: Mumbai, London and New York. “They made me who I am. They made me look at food the way I look at food,” he explains. Rather than sticking to one cuisine, the restaurant reinterprets familiar dishes through different techniques and Indian influences.

Blanco: Comfort food with a local touch



I began downstairs at Blanco with the Bombay Poach, a take on Turkish poached eggs served with confit garlic achar, smoked labneh and sourdough. The eggs were perfectly cooked, while the creamy, tangy labneh balanced the dish beautifully. What really made it stand out was the garlic achar, which added a distinctly Indian, almost homemade pickle-like flavour, while the pomegranate brought little bursts of sweetness. Light yet flavourful, this was easily one of my favourite dishes from Blanco.

The Bombay Poach |

Shah explains that the dish takes inspiration from the Turkish eggs he tried in London, but the restaurant wanted to give it a Bombay identity. “We smoked the labneh like a biryani raita. Instead of chilli crisp, we did a confit garlic achar, like a Punjabi mother or grandmother would make for you,” he says. That familiar, desi touch is what makes the dish work.

Alter Ego Grilled Cheese |

The Alter Ego Grilled Cheese, made with sourdough, a blend of cheddar, Parmesan, mozzarella and cream cheese, Bloody Mary sauce and fries, was less exciting. It was a fairly classic grilled cheese and lacked the satisfying cheese pull one might expect. The fermented tomato-based Bloody Mary sauce, however, added a spicy, tangy kick that lifted the sandwich. The fries were perfectly crisp and enjoyable, but overall, this was an average order. It isn't bad, but I wouldn't particularly go back for it.

Konkan Bloom |

From the signature coffee menu, the Konkan Bloom combines cold brew with jamun and grapefruit tonic. Shah says jamun was chosen because it is an ingredient he grew up loving and wanted to bring into a Mumbai-inspired coffee. However, the drink didn't quite surprise me. The espresso notes dominated, while the jamun was barely noticeable, appearing only as a faint flavour towards the end. The taste also didn't linger on the palate, making it one I wouldn't particularly pick again.

Alter Ego Picante |

The Alter Ego Picante was a better experience. Made with tequila, jalapeño and celery bitters, the restaurant's take on the classic cocktail was spicy, tangy and full of jalapeño notes, with the tequila and celery coming through as well. It wasn't particularly strong, making it easy to sip, but the heat stayed with you long after each sip.

Noir: A more dressed-up affair



Moving upstairs to Noir feels like entering an entirely different restaurant. The staircase opens into a spacious, more sophisticated setting with an island bar and a mood that leans towards fine dining. There is an old-money feel to the space, making it a better fit for a date night or a leisurely dinner than a casual coffee outing.



The menu at Noir is divided into four acts: cold plates, small plates, medium and large plates, and desserts. Shah recommends trying something from each section to experience the menu as intended.

Milk bread served with truffle chilli and miso caramel butter |

The meal begins with complementary in-house milk bread served with two butters: truffle chilli and miso caramel. Both are addictive, and the contrasting flavours make it difficult to stop at just one piece.

Melon Gazpacho |

Coming to the food, the Melon Gazpacho, made with watermelon, cucumber, raw mango, green chilli and grapes, is a refreshing cold plate served with two distinct flavour profiles. One side is cucumber-led, with a creamy broth, while the other brings together watermelon and spices. The cucumber is light and refreshing without becoming overpowering, while the watermelon side has a stronger, sweeter flavour. I enjoyed mixing both broths, as the cucumber balanced the more pronounced watermelon notes. The grapes added sweetness, while the fruit brought texture. It was a lovely, refreshing dish, although not something I would necessarily order again.

French Tuk Tuk |

The French Tuk Tuk was a more convincing plate. It features a crispy, layered potato pavé topped with a quenelle of Sindhi kadhi and sushi rice, with more of the strained kadhi spread across the plate. The potato was crisp outside and well cooked inside, but the sauce was the real highlight. Creamy, tangy and rich, it brought a lovely umami depth to the dish.



Shah reveals that it is inspired by the Sindhi kadhi and rice his mother made every Sunday, reimagined with a more elaborate presentation. “When you see it, you'll know that it doesn't look like a Sindhi kadhi and chawal at all,” he says. It is a clever reinterpretation that retains the comfort of the original.

Keema Undercover |

The next dish Keema Undercover takes inspiration from the British shepherd's pie, but gives it a distinctly Mumbai character. Iranian-style mutton keema sits over silky mashed potatoes, topped with crispy shoestring potatoes and finished with lamb jus. The moment it arrived, the familiar aroma of an Irani café came through. The keema had that classic, rich mutton flavour, while the mash added creaminess, the shoestring potatoes brought crunch and the jus tied everything together. It was hearty, indulgent and one of the more satisfying dishes of the evening.

Jack & Coke |

From Noir's signature cocktails, I tried the Jack and Coke, one of Shah's personal favourites. Made with Jack Daniel's, Black Label, passion fruit, lemongrass and house cola, it arrived completely clear rather than in the dark colour one might expect from a whiskey-and-cola drink. The taste was equally interesting, with a hint of sweetness followed by sour notes, a gentle whiskey flavour and a Coca-Cola aftertaste. It was easygoing rather than particularly strong. Shah calls it his nostalgic take on the classic whiskey and Coke, saying he wanted the drink to taste familiar while looking entirely different.

Cherry Cola |

The Cherry Cola mocktail was a simple, enjoyable option, especially if you like your Coca-Cola on the sweeter side. The cherry notes came through nicely alongside the familiar cola flavour.

Kaju Katli |

This drink was something I was most intrigued to try. The Kaju Katli, a food-inspired rum cocktail with cashew, hazelnut and cardamom, arrived with the familiar aroma of the Indian sweet. However, the taste didn't quite live up to that first impression. It was sweet and easy to drink, with hints of cashew and cardamom and a little rum, but I expected a stronger kaju katli identity. It felt more like a general Indian mithai-inspired drink than the specific sweet it was named after, making it a slight disappointment.

Sticky Toffee Pudding |

Dessert was a stronger finish. The Sticky Toffee Pudding, made with date cake, miso toffee sauce, oat streusel and mascarpone ice cream, was rich and indulgent. The cake was soft and fluffy, while the toffee sauce brought a lovely caramel-like sweetness. The oats and dry fruits added crunch, and the ice cream helped balance the richness. Shah says the restaurant has kept the British dessert close to its original recipe, adding miso to round off the flavours. This is one dish I would recommend ordering.

Diet Coke Sorbet |

The Diet Coke Sorbet, served with a creamy topping and maraschino cherry, is the restaurant's playful take on a Coke float. It tastes much like frozen Diet Coke, but the added creaminess makes it considerably sweeter. I had mixed feelings about it. It was oddly addictive, but didn't offer much beyond sweetness. If you're someone who enjoys a Coke float and likes experimenting with familiar flavours, it is worth trying.

Final verdict



The Alter Ego is an interesting addition to Bandra's dining scene, particularly because it doesn't try to make both floors feel like extensions of the same restaurant. Blanco is the more relaxed, approachable option for breakfast, coffee and comfort food. Noir is where the experience becomes more elaborate, with a sophisticated setting, inventive interpretations of familiar dishes and a cocktail menu that takes more creative risks.



You can even bring the two together at Eclipse, the ten-seat private dining room on the Noir floor, where guests can order from both menus. And if you're visiting for the first time, I'd lean towards Noir for the full dining experience, but Blanco has its own charm — especially if you're in the mood for a good brunch without making an entire evening out of it.

Location: Unit No. 1, The Presidential, Plot No. 286, Swami Vivekanand Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Blanco cost for two: ₹2,000 (with alcohol)

Noir cost for two: ₹3,000–3,500 (with alcohol)