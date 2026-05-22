The 200-Year-Old Glendronach Aims To Captivate Indian Single Malt Scotch Connoisseurs

Brown-Forman has launched its premium Scottish single malt, Glendronach, in India | Pics: Brown-Forman India

India loves Scotch to a fault; data proves it: According to the Scotch Whisky Association, India is Scotch whisky’s biggest export market by volume, with the equivalent of more than 192 million bottles shipped in 2024. In a bid to tap into India’s passion for Scotch, Brown-Forman, parent company to major American whiskies like Jack Daniel's and Woodford Reserve, has launched the 200-year-old Glendronach whiskies in India. The whiskies are known for their harmonious balance of Scottish Highland spirit and Spanish oak finish seasoned with aged sherry. The two-city exclusive and curated launch saw Dr Rachel Barrie, Master Blender, Brown-Forman, take connoisseurs through the valley of brambles in a musical exploration of flavours and expression of the single malt.

Master blender, Dr Rachel Barrie, conducting a musical tasting of the Glendronach whiskies in Mumbai |

For Dr Barrie, a resident of Aberdeenshire, taking up the role of master blender for Glendronach nine years ago was a homecoming. Away from Speyside, teeming with distilleries, Glendronach offers a true Highland expression of the single malt. “It is a very fertile landscape. We have farmers near Glendronach growing the best barley and Aberdeen Angus cattle. All of this incredible richness in our landscape comes through in the whisky. Robust, rich and elegant, the whisky offers a counterpoise—it is the spirit’s biggest highlight that reflects through all products from the distillery,” she explains. The Glendronach 12-year-old is known for its fruit and nut complexity, balance, and the harmony of taste. The 15-year-old has its swathe of silk velvet, while the 18-year-old is more powerful and intense. Dr Barrie is involved every step of the way, from the spirit in the copper still she describes as a “saxophone still” to the packaging and communication. “I suppose I am a conductor of the orchestra of taste. From the bass to the top notes and how the whisky amplifies on the palate, as well as creating the experience for the drinker, the stories, the experience, the whole feel,” she describes. The most important part of her job is to ensure the wood and oak treatment of the freshly distilled whisky—how much and for how long does Glendronach’s whisky age in the finest ex-Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso casks.

“The beauty of Glendronach is this duality of character that comes from the exceptional oak ageing and the robust spirit,” she adds. She’s worked with different wooden casks and expressions to understand how each will impact a spirit. At Glendronach, she has broadened the sherry base because it works well. For example, she has used Amontillado sherry for Glendronach’s 30- and 40-year-old whiskies because it complements and rounds off the whisky. Dr Barrie also oversees Glenglassaugh, Benriach single malts and has had the opportunity to experiment with cask finishes and expressions. The only caveat for these experiments is that they must be good! “Your most discerning consumers may think it is fun, but taste is the final arbiter. So, experiments for experiment's sake, quite often don't work. It can be very faddish, and it doesn't stand the test of time,” she is clear.

Each of the three Glendronach whiskies launched in India emulates Dr Barrie’s philosophy for taste. The 12-year-old will bring aspirational and curious minds into the fold, while the 15-year-old and 18-year-old single malts will open up a new flavour dimension to those who are patient and willing to grow with the liquid. “I think discernment is key to appreciating the nuances of Glendronach,” she says. Vinay Joshi, Director - Marketing, Indian Sub-Continent and Maldives, Brown-Forman adds, “It is a single malt for people who are constantly raising their own expectations as well as those of others. In India, we are looking at single malt, Scotch connoisseurs and collectors.”

The launch of Glendronach is a pivot from Brown-Forman’s American whiskey focus for India. Joshi explains, “This is big for us because now we enter the single malt Scotch category, which is actually the biggest category in the premium whisky segment in India. It allows us to become more relevant to more consumers. It's coming from our business strategy and ambition for India, starting with Glendronach.” Apart from Mumbai and Delhi, all three expressions of Glendronach are also available in Goa, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. There are also travel retail editions of Glendronach, also slated for launch.