Thanksgiving 2026: JD Vance And His Children Serve Meals To US Military Personnel | Watch Video | X/ @VP

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their four children served Thanksgiving meals to military personnel and civilians at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The Vance family served Thanksgiving meals to troops and joined them for lunch. Vance described the occasion as an "amazing opportunity" to have "unfiltered, off-the-record" conversations with service members.

He also shared glimpses of the celebration on X, writing, "The Second Family was proud to serve a Thanksgiving lunch to our great men and women in uniform at Wright Patterson Air Force Base yesterday. It's always important, especially today, to give thanks for those who serve our great nation."

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JD Vance Celebrates Thanksgiving With US Military Personnel

The US Vice President celebrated one of America's most significant holidays, Thanksgiving, by spending time with military personnel in his home state of Ohio. The base in southwestern Ohio is approximately 60 miles (97 kilometres) from his home in Cincinnati and close to where Vance was born.

Vance marked Thanksgiving 2026 by spending time with American military personnel and helping serve meals alongside his children.

A video of the Vance family participating in the Thanksgiving celebrations has caught the attention of social media users, offering a glimpse into how the occasion was observed with service members.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thanksgiving, celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November, is one of the most significant holidays in the United States. The occasion is traditionally associated with gratitude, family gatherings and sharing meals. However, for military personnel stationed away from their families, such celebrations can also provide an opportunity to experience a sense of togetherness.

In the video circulating online, JD Vance can be seen participating in the meal service alongside his children. The family helped serve food to US military personnel as part of the Thanksgiving celebrations. The gesture highlighted the importance of recognising the contributions and sacrifices of members of the armed forces.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated In The US?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2026, it falls on November 26.

The festival traces its origins to a 1621 harvest feast shared by English settlers, commonly known as the Pilgrims, and members of the Wampanoag community in present-day Massachusetts.

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