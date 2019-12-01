Ten commandments for newly-wed couple

Here are 10 simple pointers for newly-weds to prepare for life as a married couple...

Get counselled

Mumbai-based marriage counsellor Dr Anita Sahai says, “In India, most metros have counselling sessions for would-be newly-weds these days. They could be from a day session to even a week long workshop. These sessions give couples the pros and cons of marriage and how to enter a marriage with the correct attitude. It breaks down the fundamentals of marriage clearly for the couple so that they know what they are getting into.”

Heart to heart

“Have an honest discussion on how your family has honed your values, beliefs and thinking. Talk frankly about how you will handle his family and how he will handle yours. Set the bottom line of mutual respect. Most quarrels within a marriage are fuelled by some ‘well-meaning’ family member. The trick is not to react even if you can’t stand his kin and he can’t see eye to eye with yours. Just be respectful and maintain your dignity,” points out Dr Sahai.

Communicate

“Talk to each other before the wedding. Get to know each other as much as possible. Tell each other about the likes, dislikes, childhood memories, quirks, fears, insecurities, past. It’s okay, everybody has a past so it’s no big deal to tell your going-to-be about it. It’s best to talk about the warts of the past before it barges into your present,” she recommends.

Talk to a ‘mentor’ couple

A great way to learn about marriage is to talk to a much marred couple. Newly-wed Natasha Sanghvi recalls, “My husband and I were squabbling like kids on our honeymoon itself. We were taking time to adjust with each other. I remember we were in Madrid sitting at a café and screaming at each other, and then we caught sight of an old Spanish couple staring at us. The lady sat me down and then told me that her husband and she had been married for 50 years. And according to her, the two more important things in a marriage are:

a) Make sure your argument doesn’t last for more than 20 minutes. After that, say sorry.

b) End the day with a kiss.” Though simplistic, they adhered to the rules, and found it works!

Staying committed

Marriage is not always a bed of roses, you do have the occasional thorn in between. So if you are getting married soon, be clear about how you plan to snip out all those little prickly woes. The solution here is to be committed at all times.