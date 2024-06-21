Techno Is The New 'Cool' Among Youngsters, Says Mother Of Electronica, Ma Faiza On Rising Popularity Of Electronic Music In India

Instagram

Mumbai: In a true sense, music does shape the reality of our being. A common question that will always arise is whether people listen to music as entertainment or do they really feel every beat and rhythm to its core? This surely seems to be the case with young adults and millennials in India. Electronic Music has existed in our country for quite some time but it's popularity has drastically spiked in the recent past.

It's techno party nights every weekend and youngsters are seen boosting with energy on the floor as they grove to the beats. While in a tete-a-tete with Ma Faiza who is an artist, producer, DJ and a queer icon, she not only decoded the world of electronic music for us but also shared where India as a country is leading with this genre of music.

Unraveling The History Of Electronic Music In India

When asked about how she shifted her course to electronic music, Ma Faiza shared that she always knew that she enjoyed music from a young age. While growing up in the UK, she played instruments and studied music as well. " When electronic music first came out in the early 90s in the UK I started going to clubs and parties and I was totally blown away by the community of people I met and the amazing music that I heard and this really changed me as a person", shared Ma Faiza.

She also talked about how she has been a part getting electronic music to India. "I've been part of building the electronic music scene since the early 1990s in India buy selling the music. In the beginning it was mainly foreigners who would buy my tapes and CDs and they used to take my music on their journey whilst they discovered India and travelled back to their own countries", she added.

"After about 10 years I noticed that many more Indian people were accessing the music and exploring new sounds. It’s taken time for electronic music to actually be understood and to be enjoyed by Indian people because it was so different to what they were used to listening to.

Now electronic music has seeped into so many aspects of peoples lives. You hear it in film scores, in advertisements and everywhere in popular culture. It has become part of all the music that we listen to, and this has helped to develop the understanding and appreciation of electronic music here", explained Ma Faiza while sharing the emergence of Electronic music in India.

Why Is Techno Growing Popular amongst The Young Crowd?

After lockdown there was a definite shift as people had spent so much time at home listening to different styles of music - the scene seemed to explode after lockdown ended.

The queer artist also talked about the fact that there were near to no clubs in India 2 decades ago, which was the reason people were not exposed to it. Whereas today, there are numerous clubs, various events take place every weekend and this has made it easier for the young masses to experiment with their likings when it comes to music.

Ma Faiza On Being A Successful Queer Artist In India

I've been out as a Queer person since I came back to India 31 years ago from the UK. I often felt alone in my queerness here, and up until recently I was one of the only Queer DJs in the electronic music arena. Unfortunately, there are not many queer artists in this industry but I am happy that the there is visibility and it is only growing.

The queer scenario is growing, with curated queer content and a enthusiastic crowd who are open to diverse music and expression. We still have a long way to go, but I’m so happy that our community is growing in strength by celebrating our queerness openly and empowering each other to be ourselves.

Techno Beats, Drugs And Its Impact On Personality

I totally believe that what you listen to will totally shape your life! From the personal experiences with the music, to the community of people that you socialise with, to your mindset, your consciousness and also your self expression. Today, electronic music definitely has become the new 'cool'. There are many people who attend parties who maybe have never experienced the music or the culture before but because it's trendy they want to try it, shared the artist.

Techno parties are often a hub for people to enjoy the music and indulge into the euphoric state of psych. The crowd is mostly under the influence of drugs and other substances to experience music at its best. Upon being asked if people an enjoy music without any influence, Ma Faiza said, "I think that dancing is the best free drug possible! Freeing yourself of your mind and being present in the moment is a meditation. Consumption of any substance is a personal preference and is prevalent everywhere, not just in the electronic music scene".

Can India Compare To Global Electronic Music Platforms?

Ma Faiza comments that in a very short time, India has risen to being one of the favourite destinations for musicians and artists from all over the world. India has now emerged as a global economic superpower and this is also reflected in the new music cultures that are developing here. There are huge festivals and parties that happen annually, and we have become a major player in all the music space.

Almost all of the biggest artists, musicians, bands and DJs have performed in India in the past decade and have played for huge, rapturous audiences encouraging the space to grow even bigger. Most artists realise that India is a massive market with its massive young population and its economic power mixed with a freshness and zeal to explore new and diverse cultures and experiences. We also have much more new emerging talent from India making inroads into having a global presence, and I’m very proud of that, shared Ma Faiza.

Fashion Statements At Electronic Music Events

As Ma Faiza explained previously, techno events are not only spaces where people groove to the music, but it is also a form of self-expression. And what better way to showcase your personality if not fashion? People wear bold colored outfits, do loud makeup and just purely enjoy being in their element at these parties. This probably is the reason why young adults love Techno events, a non-judgmental space where people socialise and have fun.

Ma Faiza shares her fashion game and also explains how her tattoos define her as an artist. "In my twenties I’ve expressed myself more by my piercings and my tattoos - I felt like I took ownership of my own personal style and expression by drawing on my skin. As I’ve grown older and more confident, I definitely have enjoyed creating styles that have pushed the boundaries of what I ever could imagine that I would wear. Currently my wife has helped create new looks for me and with her encouragement I feel like I'm in a more feminine expression of myself".