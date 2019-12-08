Tea & Therapy: Long distance or wrong distance

Mother’s dilemma

My son recently became a father to a baby girl. He has been away from home for the last eight years now and I am accustomed to the absence. He lives in Bangalore while I live in Ahmadabad. I lost my husband last year due to stroke and since then have decided to stay by myself as I have friends and relatives around here. My son has been calling me to stay with him in this crucial time, but I feel I won’t be able to stay beyond a couple of days. Does this make me selfish and not a good mother?

- Firstly, I understand that you must have gathered immense courage in a difficult time when your husband away and also when you decided to stay by yourself. Secondly, you seem to be well settled in your life that has been created with your efforts without your son having an active role to play in it. In the given situation, it is important to communicate with your son that your life does have other elements and though you are happy about this good news in his life, you would be able to fulfil the role as a mother only in certain ways. This doesn’t make you a bad mother or selfish but conveying the exact feelings you have at the moment with the idea of moving in with him is important.

Failed pregnancy

I studied fashion designing in my under graduation and worked as a designer on a freelance basis for good four years. In that time span, I gained a lot of recognition and name for myself. I liked being known for my work. But for the last two years, my health has been on a downhill due to three unsuccessful IVF cycles. I resumed work a few months ago however, I’m unable to adjust well and feel too out place. What can I do to feel better?

- I understand that the failure of three IVF cycles would be quite impactful both physically as well as emotionally. Work has been an important element in your life since you not only enjoyed it but also thrived when accolades came your way. It is surely a difficult transition from thinking about starting a family to now again attempting at re-establishing your name in work. I would say it has only been a few months since you have resumed, give it some time and patience so that you gradually feel more at ease with work. Rushing the whole process might simply put undue pressure on you.