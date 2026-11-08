Tarot Card Readings: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs For The Month Of November

Pic: Magnific

Aries

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm

It’s an ace. May you find success in all that you do. There is success backed by hard work and luck. There is a spark in relationships, new and existing. Passion, enthusiasm, positive energy. There is excitement in the air. Fuel your desires. Achieve. Good vibes only.

Taurus

The Magician: You have what it takes to succeed

You are the magician. Manifest and make it happen. Do not hold back. God has your back. A beautiful time which spells opportunities, confidence, effort and efficiency. It’s all there for you to take. Fake it till you make it because it's yours to take.

Gemini

Page of Wands: New contracts and journeys

The coming month may throw up some good news of imminent contracts, jobs, overseas travel or overseas admissions for students. Take stock and act with passion and enthusiasm. Many new opportunities are brewing. You could meet new people. This could be at an early stage, but there is potential to grow.

Cancer

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, when two work together, everything goes well. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Leo

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money

This period will open new doors. When you least expect, God has given you an Ace of Pentacles. Suddenly, out of nowhere, new opportunities will brim, new work and wealth creation avenues, and, more importantly, a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high. All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn’t.

Virgo

Three of Cups: Joy de vivre, friendship, emotional connections

This period could signify a time of celebration with friends. Perhaps a perfect setting for being flirtatious or having an affair, if that’s what you want. Joy for sure. However, make sure that you are not whiling away your time or keeping yourself away from important chores. Fun is in the air, but not at the cost of your responsibilities. Partnerships/friendships thrive.

Libra

Knight of Cups: Invitations, opportunities, offers

Exciting times. You could be the harbinger of new opportunities and offers, especially those of a creative nature. Your creativity cup is brimming. Travel could also be rewarding. Go for those business or study trips. This period is very good for the youth, as things seem to be moving forward for them. Romance could also be in the air, and you could meet someone special. A period when things move ahead.

Scorpio

The High Priestess: Spiritual enlightenment, wisdom, retreat

This period signifies a time of retreat and reflection. Delve within. Trust your inner instincts. Sometimes, things may not appear as they truly are. This could also signify a period of study, especially esoteric and spiritual in nature. You could feel like a hermit. The energies urge you to find answers from inside out.

Sagittarius

Nine of Pentacles: Financial independence through hard work

Leo’s are fierce and independent and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work, discipline and tenacity has helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance and gratitude. Treat yourself, you deserve it.

Capricorn

Ace of Swords: Focus, clarity, perspective, intellect

Be focused on what you wish to achieve and then go after it with intent. Use your intellect over your emotions. Cut the unnecessary noise. A new opportunity could be on the anvil. Take the sword and seize the day. Victory is yours. Funnel your vision.

Aquarius

Queen of Cups: Warmth, loyalty, connections, intuition

Imbibe the above qualities consciously this period. Reach out with warmth and grace and genuinely build some amazing connections. People respect you for your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility is your power. Take things in your own hands and improve every area of your life. Do not let anyone take you for granted.

Pisces

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are very driven. Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted.

Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani