Tamannaah Bhatia, Vishal Bhardwaj Explore Sadhguru’s 'Disappearing Faces' Photo Book On Remote Himalayan Life |

Mumbai, November 22: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj engaged in a conversation with Sadhguru at the Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai about his latest photo essay book, Disappearing Faces, which captures the lives and faces of people across remote Himalayan regions through photographs taken over five decades of his journeys to the mystical mountains.

Reflecting on the photographs, Tamannaah spoke about how the faces, marked by the passage of time, appeared beautiful, aesthetic and deeply human, while urban society often struggles to accept visible signs of ageing. “Why are we not accepting of something that's the most inevitable, which is the passage of time?” she asked, observing that the people in the photographs seemed more accepting of ageing than those living in cities.

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Responding to her observation, Sadhguru said, “This is, I think, a recent happening in India. Otherwise, women and men grew old gracefully in this country. But we have taken Western ideas where the whole civilizations are ruled by hormones.” He explained that people have come to idealise the age of their hormonal peak, turning youth into an expectation rather than seeing it as just one stage of life. “But if you make one aspect of life everything, then you will be a very skewed life,” he said.

The conversation also touched upon the individuality reflected in the photographs. Tamannaah observed that each person seemed to have a distinct personality, style and way of being, despite having fewer resources, education or exposure than people in cities. She felt that they appeared more comfortable being themselves, while urban life often brings with it the pressure to fit in.

Sadhguru noted that education today is largely directed towards making people competent to earn a livelihood, rather than expanding their horizons. “Education should be about expanding our horizons,” he said, pointing out that most people remain caught up in the pursuit of jobs, while very few explore what they are truly capable of or inclined towards.

Speaking about the faces in the book, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “There is a feeling of stillness in this in their faces and you have said stillness is the highest level of intensity. So, Sadhguru, I'm a little curious about the active saints like Meera and Kabir. Would you like to say about the stillness or the intensity of those saints?”

Sadhguru explained how Meera's devotion to Krishna made her emotions consistently sweet, allowing her to experience everything through that sweetness. Kabir, on the other hand, sought to balance his inner experience with the practical demands of life. Drawing a distinction between the two, Sadhguru pointed to Krishna as an example of being fully involved in the world without one's inner experience being disturbed by it.

About Book:

Disappearing Faces was launched in August this year. The book brings together a collection of rare photographs captured by Sadhguru over five decades of journeys through the remote landscapes of the Himalayas, particularly Nepal and Tibet.

It offers a glimpse into the lives of people whose faces, ways of life and experiences have been shaped by a direct relationship with the natural world. Through these portraits, Sadhguru documents a vanishing human experience, capturing communities and ways of life that are gradually changing with the spread of modern development and the influences of the information age.

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