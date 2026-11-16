Tamannaah Bhatia Graces Juhu Beach To Celebrate Chhat Puja In Dreamy Yellow Anarkali Ensemble | Instagram @Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joined devotees at Juhu Beach in Mumbai to celebrate Chhath Puja, embracing the festive spirit with warmth and devotion. The actor interacted with people, participated in the celebrations and shared glimpses from the occasion on Instagram, where she received love and affection from those present.

For the occasion, Tamannaah opted for a beautiful mustard-yellow Anarkali ensemble that perfectly complemented the festive atmosphere. Her traditional outfit featured intricate silver and white embroidery along the neckline, sleeves and borders, adding an elegant touch to the otherwise vibrant look. The delicate embellishments and subtle detailing gave the outfit a dreamy, regal appeal.

Keeping her styling understated, the actor skipped heavy jewellery and let her outfit do all the talking. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, while her hair was neatly tied into a sleek, pulled-back bun. With minimal accessories and subtle makeup, Tamannaah struck the perfect balance between traditional elegance and effortless festive dressing.

Sharing videos from the celebrations, the actor expressed gratitude for the love she received and wrote, "Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai!"

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She also spoke about how special it was to celebrate the festival in her hometown. "I am very happy to celebrate Chhath Puja with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. I have received a lot of love. The importance of this Mahaparva will always remain with me," she said, as reported by IANS.

Interestingly, Tamannaah's participation in the festivities comes after the release of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The actor had reportedly studied the traditions and significance of Chhath Puja while preparing for a sequence featuring the festival in the film.