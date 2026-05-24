Talk To Your Furries Now! Chinese Startup Creates AI Pet Translator; Claims 95% Reading Accuracy | AI-Generated Representational Image

A tech startup from China has sparked massive curiosity online after claiming to develop an AI-powered gadget that can supposedly interpret pets’ sounds, emotions and behaviour into human language.

The Hangzhou-based company, Meng Xiaoyi, says its futuristic pet translator device is designed to help owners better understand what their cats and dogs are trying to communicate. Unlike novelty pet translator apps that are mostly built for fun, the startup insists its technology is backed by artificial intelligence and behavioural data analysis.

The wearable device, which is fitted around a pet’s neck like a collar, reportedly uses Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen AI language model to process animal vocalisations and behavioural patterns. According to the company, the system has been trained using extensive voiceprint databases and animal behaviour tracking to identify emotions and reactions.

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Meng Xiaoyi claims the device can detect different moods, needs, and emotional cues from pets and convert them into simple human speech with an accuracy rate close to 95 percent.

The startup recently opened pre-orders for the product earlier this month, and interest has already surged among pet owners. Reports suggest nearly 10,000 units have already been reserved.

Priced at 799 yuan (approximately ₹9,000 or $118), the gadget is being marketed as a breakthrough in pet communication technology. The company says the collar analyses sounds, body movements, and behavioural signals in real time before generating translated responses for owners.

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Despite the buzz, the claims have also triggered skepticism from experts and internet users alike. Critics have pointed out that the company has not yet released any scientific research, peer-reviewed studies, or technical evidence proving the accuracy of its translations.

Many users online questioned whether animal emotions and sounds can realistically be converted into meaningful human language through AI alone. Others, however, called the idea fascinating and futuristic, especially for pet lovers looking to understand their animals better.

Interestingly, the startup has already managed to attract strong investor attention. Reports suggest the company secured nearly $1 million in early-stage funding, indicating growing confidence in the commercial potential of AI-driven pet technology , even if the science behind it still remains under scrutiny.