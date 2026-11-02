Tag Hueur Makes Time For India With It’s Carrera India Edition Watch

From L to R: Raunaq Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, Guillaume Boilot, Pratiek Kapoor | Pics: TAG Heuer

India’s luxury watch market is witnessing a generational shift and a burst of new energy drawing legendary global brands to the market. Once dominated by established buyers, the Indian market is increasingly being shaped by younger collectors who are as interested in movements, complications and craftsmanship as they are in the names on the dial. For international watchmakers, this growing sophistication is opening up new opportunities, from India-exclusive editions to immersive retail experiences designed to engage a more knowledgeable clientele. The changing landscape was evident at the inaugural edition of Kapoor Watch Co.’s Hours & Icons in New Delhi, which brought together leading watchmaking maisons, their global leadership, collectors, and connoisseurs for five days of horology, heritage, and craftsmanship. The event also unveiled Kapoor Watch Co.’s reimagined South Extension II flagship, an 8,000 sq. ft., three-story destination housing 12 watch brands, an experiential client lounge, and an integrated watch service facility.

TAG Heuer Carrera India Edition is limited to 250 pieces |

For Pratiek Kapoor, Director, Kapoor Watch Co., the transformation of India’s luxury watch customer has been particularly striking. Having joined the family business in 2012, he recalls a relatively quiet market until 2020, followed by a dramatic acceleration in interest after the pandemic. “Our core buyers were once between 40 and 50. Today, that sweet spot is 25 to 40,” he says. This younger clientele is not merely buying into the prestige of luxury watches. They read extensively, exchange knowledge and expect brands to engage with them. “That keeps both retailers and brands on their toes. To build a deeper presence, you must innovate, communicate and understand what customers want,” Kapoor explains.

Interestingly, buying preferences are also evolving. While performance-driven sports watches have enjoyed considerable popularity, Kapoor is witnessing a growing inclination towards elegant sports watches and timeless classics. Versatility is becoming an important consideration, with collectors increasingly looking for watches that move effortlessly between formal and casual occasions. The changing expectations are also reshaping luxury watch retail. The expanded flagship and the Hours & Icons platform reflect a growing emphasis on creating destinations where collectors can discover watches, engage with brands and deepen their appreciation of horology. For TAG Heuer, which shares a relationship spanning more than 25 years with Kapoor Watch Co., a key highlight at Hours & Icons was the launch of an India-exclusive Carrera watch.

We caught up with Guillaume Boilot, Managing Director, TAG Heuer Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, during Hours & Icons to discuss the new launch, the maison’s approach to innovation and the growing sophistication of Indian watch collectors.

What makes the Carrera India Edition special?

We began working on it nearly two years ago. The idea was never simply to add another watch to the collection, but to create something special for India, and aligned with the restart of our boutique journey here. Launching it with Kapoor Watch Co. was important because they trusted us and supported that journey. Carrera is an icon, and the Carrera Day-Date is one of our bestsellers worldwide. We wanted the design to speak to the whole country, rather than one region or city. That led us to incorporate 21 Indian languages and the two official languages of the Union on the dial and use the national flag as the central theme: several regions, one country, one watch. Powered by the TH31-02 automatic calibre, also used in our Carrera Day-Date collections, it features an 80-hour power reserve.

How do your collections and motorsport partnerships define the brand?

We want to be recognised for three things: manufacturing, innovation and racing. We have four manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, and innovation is embedded in our name, Techniques d’Avant-Garde. Racing connects our Formula 1, Carrera and Monaco collections with our involvement in Formula 1, the Indianapolis 500 and Goodwood. We want to be experts in that world and be recognised for it.

How are Indian watch buyers changing?

Whenever I visit India, I speak with watch clubs and clients. Their knowledge of watchmaking is remarkable, as is their eagerness to learn. They are looking beyond the logo. I believe India is ready for significant growth in luxury watches.