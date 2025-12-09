Sydney Sweeney Denies All Cosmetic Surgery Rumours: Says, 'You Cannot Compare With A Photo Of Me At 12'

As Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried gear up for the release of their psychological thriller The Housemaid, hitting US theatres on December 19, 2025, the actors are also navigating the buzz around their off-screen conversations. During a recent interview, Sweeney took the opportunity to finally address the persistent rumours about her appearance.

Sydney Sweeney says she has never had cosmetic work

In a candid chat with Allure, Sweeney was asked to debunk a beauty rumour about herself. Without hesitation, the Euphoria star chose the speculation surrounding cosmetic procedures.

“Let’s debunk them all. I’ve never gotten work done,” she said, admitting that her fear of needles alone would stop her from even considering it.

The actor, who began acting at a young age with appearances on Grey’s Anatomy, 90210, and Criminal Minds, added that online comparisons between her childhood photos and her current red-carpet looks are unrealistic. “You cannot compare a photo of me at 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m going to look different,” she emphasized, calling social media commentary “insane.”

Amanda Seyfried’s says, “You Don’t Need It”

Sweeney’s co-star Amanda Seyfried, 40, stood by her side during the conversation, sharing her own perspective on cosmetic enhancements. According to Seyfried, these procedures can be helpful later in life, but she assured Sweeney she doesn’t need them.

Sweeney jokingly responded that she’d “call” her when the time comes, prompting Seyfried to quip that she would even offer her a bit of Ativan to calm her nerves. The medication, often used for anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms, alcohol withdrawal and certain chemotherapy side effects, was mentioned humorously, not as medical advice.

A childhood accident that changed her face

While shutting down cosmetic rumours, Sweeney revealed a lesser-known detail about her appearance: a wakeboarding accident from her childhood that required 19 stitches. Because of that injury, one of her eyes naturally opens a little wider than the other.

Seyfried admitted she couldn’t notice the asymmetry at all but noted that when people do consider cosmetic adjustments, it’s important to choose specialists carefully. “It’s an art, you can’t just get it done anywhere,” she said.

What’s next for Sydney Sweeney?

With The Housemaid nearing release, Sweeney continues to stay in the spotlight, not just for her film work but for her candidness about beauty standards, online criticism, and the pressure celebrities face in the age of social media.