Swollen Tongue: Causes, Symptoms and Home Remedies

A swollen or unusually thick tongue can make speaking, chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue uncomfortable. It may develop suddenly or gradually and can have several causes, ranging from minor irritation, acidity or allergy to nutritional deficiencies or other medical conditions.
Symptoms
Tongue appears swollen, enlarged, or thicker than usual
Difficulty speaking or moving the tongue
Burning, soreness, or tenderness
Difficulty chewing or swallowing
Teeth marks along the sides of the tongue
Changes in taste
Causes
Allergic reaction to food, medicines, or other substances
Tongue injury, burns, or irritation
Infections or inflammation
Vitamin B12, folate, or iron deficiency
Hypo thyroid or other medical conditions
Dry mouth or dehydration
Home remedies
Drink adequate water.
Avoid very spicy, hot, acidic, or irritating foods.
Maintain good oral hygiene.
Avoid tobacco and alcohol.
If the swelling follows a new food or medicine, avoid further exposure and seek medical advice.
Sujok Therapy
Press the highlighted area (see figure) with a probe or any round-headed object for 3–5 minutes, twice a day. Apply moong seeds to the same area and leave them in place for 4–5 hours. Remove them if you experience any discomfort. Continue this practice for a few days or until the swelling subsides.
For persistent, recurrent or unexplained tongue swelling, consult a doctor. Sujok therapy should not replace medical evaluation or treatment.