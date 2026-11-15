Swollen Tongue: Causes, Symptoms and Home Remedies

A swollen or unusually thick tongue can make speaking, chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue uncomfortable. It may develop suddenly or gradually and can have several causes, ranging from minor irritation, acidity or allergy to nutritional deficiencies or other medical conditions.

Symptoms

Tongue appears swollen, enlarged, or thicker than usual

Difficulty speaking or moving the tongue

Burning, soreness, or tenderness

Difficulty chewing or swallowing

Teeth marks along the sides of the tongue

Changes in taste

Causes

Allergic reaction to food, medicines, or other substances

Tongue injury, burns, or irritation

Infections or inflammation

Vitamin B12, folate, or iron deficiency

Hypo thyroid or other medical conditions

Dry mouth or dehydration

Home remedies

Drink adequate water.

Avoid very spicy, hot, acidic, or irritating foods.

Maintain good oral hygiene.

Avoid tobacco and alcohol.

If the swelling follows a new food or medicine, avoid further exposure and seek medical advice.

Sujok Therapy

Press the highlighted area (see figure) with a probe or any round-headed object for 3–5 minutes, twice a day. Apply moong seeds to the same area and leave them in place for 4–5 hours. Remove them if you experience any discomfort. Continue this practice for a few days or until the swelling subsides.

For persistent, recurrent or unexplained tongue swelling, consult a doctor. Sujok therapy should not replace medical evaluation or treatment.