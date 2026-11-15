 Swollen Tongue: Causes, Symptoms and Home Remedies
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Swollen Tongue: Causes, Symptoms and Home Remedies

From allergies and infections to nutritional deficiencies, several factors can cause tongue swelling. Know the symptoms, understand the possible triggers and learn when to seek medical attention

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Swollen Tongue: Causes, Symptoms and Home Remedies

A swollen or unusually thick tongue can make speaking, chewing, swallowing, or moving the tongue uncomfortable. It may develop suddenly or gradually and can have several causes, ranging from minor irritation, acidity or allergy to nutritional deficiencies or other medical conditions.

Symptoms

  • Tongue appears swollen, enlarged, or thicker than usual

  • Difficulty speaking or moving the tongue

  • Burning, soreness, or tenderness

  • Difficulty chewing or swallowing

  • Teeth marks along the sides of the tongue

  • Changes in taste

Causes

  • Allergic reaction to food, medicines, or other substances

  • Tongue injury, burns, or irritation

  • Infections or inflammation

  • Vitamin B12, folate, or iron deficiency

  • Hypo thyroid or other medical conditions

  • Dry mouth or dehydration

Home remedies

  • Drink adequate water.

  • Avoid very spicy, hot, acidic, or irritating foods.

  • Maintain good oral hygiene.

  • Avoid tobacco and alcohol.

  • If the swelling follows a new food or medicine, avoid further exposure and seek medical advice.

Sujok Therapy

Press the highlighted area (see figure) with a probe or any round-headed object for 3–5 minutes, twice a day. Apply moong seeds to the same area and leave them in place for 4–5 hours. Remove them if you experience any discomfort. Continue this practice for a few days or until the swelling subsides.

For persistent, recurrent or unexplained tongue swelling, consult a doctor. Sujok therapy should not replace medical evaluation or treatment.

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