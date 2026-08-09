Swiss Watchmaker Baume & Mercier Bets Big On India

Michael Guenoun, CEO, Baume & Mercier | Pics: Baume & Mercier

Baume & Mercier is stepping up its India game by strengthening its plans and onboarding actor Janhvi Kapoor as a Friend of the Maison. Under CEO Michael Guenoun, the nearly 200-year-old Swiss maison has sharpened its product strategy, strengthened its retail ambitions, and signed its first Indian brand ambassador. With reports of another high-profile Indian ambassador on the horizon, the brand is clearly looking to deepen its presence in India’s growing ₹1–5 lakh luxury watch segment.

We discuss the brand-new Joia collection that has garnered attention among women, the brand’s retail strategy, and why India is becoming increasingly important to Baume & Mercier, with the CEO, to keep up to speed on what’s coming next from the brand.

Janhvi Kapoor is Baume & Mercier’s Friend of the Maison |

Tell us about how the year is shaping up for the brand in India.

This is a landmark year for us because we’re introducing Joia, a collection created entirely for women. It represents a new chapter for the Maison, but it’s also rooted in our history. Women have always been central to Baume & Mercier’s creativity. We began designing ladies’ watches almost a century ago, and the Joia line is inspired by that heritage, while giving it a contemporary expression. It’s conceived as a true jewellery watch, combining elegant design with everyday wearability. Alongside Joia, we’ve also expanded the Hampton collection with smaller case sizes, diamond-set models and jewellery-inspired bracelets. Together, these launches reinforce our commitment to the women’s segment. Having Janhvi Kapoor as our Friend of the Maison was a natural choice because she reflects the values of authenticity, elegance and celebration that define Baume & Mercier.

Joia de Baume & Mercier |

Tell us about the highlights for men’s watches.

Last year we refreshed the Clifton collection, and we’re building on that momentum this year. The highlight is our Clifton Baumatic Perpetual Calendar with an ice-blue Grain d’Orge guilloché dial and a five-day power reserve. It’s a watch that perfectly illustrates our philosophy of combining refined aesthetics with serious watchmaking. We’ve also introduced a classic Clifton with the same distinctive dial finish, offering customers another expression of the collection. Riviera 73, inspired by the original Riviera watch introduced in 1973, is another highlight, as was the one that defined the sport-chic category for the brand. The new edition pays tribute to it with a slim quartz movement and, for the first time, a dedicated leather strap. It’s a modern interpretation that stays true to the spirit of the original.

Baume & Mercier Riviera 73 |

With so many product launches, retail expansion becomes equally important. What is your strategy?

We’re building a truly omnichannel business, combining digital growth with selective physical expansion. We’re investing in e-commerce while continuing to grow both our mono-brand boutiques and our network of multi-brand retail partners. We are opening a boutique on Rue de la Paix in Paris, alongside new stores in other key international cities by the end of 2026. At the same time, multi-brand retailers remain fundamental to our business as they allow us to reach customers in markets where relationships and expertise are especially important. India follows exactly this approach. We believe the right balance between mono-brand boutiques, multi-brand partners and digital channels is the best way to grow sustainably. Multi-brand retail will continue to play a major role in ourdistribution here.

How does the brand balance elegant design with genuine watchmaking?

This balance has defined Baume & Mercier since the days of the founders William Baume and Paul Mercier. One brought watchmaking expertise, the other a strong creative vision, and together they built a Maison where technical excellence and beautiful design go hand in hand. Today, the Joia line, which combines joy and jewellery, expresses our design heritage, while pieces like the Clifton Perpetual Calendar demonstrate our watchmaking capabilities. We don’t see those as separate worlds—they’re two sides of the same identity. Our ambition is to continue creating watches that are aesthetically distinctive while offering real horological value.