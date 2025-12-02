Swara Bhaskar's Father Suffers Brain Haemorrhage: Know Causes, Symptoms & Precautions To Take

Actor Swara Bhaskar recently took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional update about a family health emergency. She wrote, “Fahad’s father, my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep uncle in your prayers.” Such moments are a reminder of how sudden and serious a brain haemorrhage can be, and why recognizing its signs is crucial.

A brain haemorrhage, often called a brain bleed or intracranial haemorrhage, occurs when a blood vessel inside or around the brain bursts, causing internal bleeding. This leaked blood builds pressure inside the skull and can severely damage brain cells by cutting off their oxygen supply. The Cleveland Clinic defines it as a form of haemorrhagic stroke, a medical emergency where even a small delay in treatment can affect survival and recovery.

What causes a Brain Haemorrhage?

High blood pressure remains one of the most common triggers, because over time it weakens blood vessel walls. The Mayo Clinic notes that long-term hypertension can significantly increase the risk of a vessel rupturing. A brain haemorrhage can also result from a traumatic head injury, such as a fall, road accident or sports impact, which causes blood vessels to tear.

People with blood clotting disorders or those taking blood thinners may bleed more easily, making them vulnerable too. Additionally, some individuals have abnormal or weakened vessels, like aneurysms, that can burst unexpectedly. Excessive smoking, alcohol intake or drug abuse can further damage the vascular system and accelerate the risk.

What are the symptoms to watch out for?

The onset is usually sudden and alarming. A person may experience a very intense headache, often described as the worst headache they’ve ever felt.

-There may be sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, vision disturbances, loss of balance, vomiting, confusion, or even seizures and unconsciousness in severe cases.

-Any sudden neurological change should be treated as a medical emergency.

How can it be prevented?

Not all cases are avoidable, but many can be prevented by keeping blood pressure under control, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, wearing protective gear like helmets to prevent head injury, and attending regular checkups if one has a history of vascular problems. Awareness and timely action can save a life, or protect a family from heartbreak.