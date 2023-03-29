Swaminarayan Jayanti 2023: Date, time and significance of the holy day

Shree Swaminarayan Jayanti |

Lord Swaminarayan was born on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month. Every year on this day, his disciples rejoice and pray the whole day. This year, Swaminarayan Jayanti is celebrated on March 30.

The birth anniversary of Lord Swaminarayan also coincides with Ram Navami. His devotees worship him by performing prayers that are dedicated to his good karma.

History

Lord Swaminarayan known as Ghanshyam was born near Ayodhya in the town of Chapaiya, Kaushal Desh. Sage Markanday conferred upon him many other names looking at his pious qualities. Therefore, he was also known by the names Nilkantha and Hari Krishan. Bhakti Mata, the mother of Lord Swaminarayan, gave him the name Ghanashyam. The Lord is said to have manifested on Earth to bestow his divine blessings on his followers and to destroy misdeeds, or Adharma.

Rituals

Devotees celebrate Swaminarayan Jayanti with immense pleasure and joy. They gather under one roof to play devotional songs for 24 hours without taking a break. They recall the spiritual teachings of Lord Swaminarayan and read them in front of other devotees. Devotees organise pujas to get the divine blessings of Lord Swaminarayan. Then, puja is concluded by performing Aarti, and prasad is distributed. Prayers are chanted while swinging the cradle of the Lord. It is placed in the temple for six days, and they perform rituals on each of these days.