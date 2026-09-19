‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ Coastal Cleaning Drive Held At Keralam's Kozhikode Beach

‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ Coastal Cleaning Drive Held At Kerala's Kozhikode Beach | X.AIR

A coastal cleaning drive under the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign was held at various beaches, including Kozhikode Beach in Kerala, bringing together citizens, officials, and volunteers to promote cleaner and safer marine environments. It was organised by the Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram. The cleaning drive at Shanghumukham Beach was inaugurated by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V. V. Rajesh.

The initiative focused on removing waste from the beach and creating greater awareness about the impact of plastic and other forms of litter on coastal ecosystems. Participants collected plastic waste and other discarded materials from the shoreline as part of efforts to keep the popular beach clean.

Clean-up beach campaign organised in Keralam

A coastal clean-up drive was organised in Kerala on Saturday under the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign. The Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, organised a clean-up drive at Kovalam Hawa Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. The drive was inaugurated by Vypin MLA Tony Shanmani at Puthuvipe Beach in Kochi. Calicut Mayor O. Sadasivan led the cleaning activities held at Kozhikode Beach. The campaign was also held at Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach in Kannur. Students, NCC and NSS volunteers, and people from all walks of life participated in the cleaning drives.

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Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar campaign

The ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign is a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging public participation in coastal cleanliness and reducing marine pollution. It also seeks to highlight the importance of responsible waste disposal and protecting India's extensive coastline.

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The drive also served as an opportunity to encourage people to adopt more responsible habits while visiting beaches. Volunteers and participants were urged to avoid littering and minimise the use of single-use plastics, which can eventually enter the sea through coastal and drainage systems.