Sunscreen For Sun-Protection: Choose Your Perfect SPF Shield For Fresh And Tan-Free Skin

FPJ

Summers are not just about happy blooms, ice cream, bright-light dresses and hazy sunset evenings around seashores and rivers. The sun shines with positive energy, but the scorching mornings and afternoons can soak up your enthusiasm and damage your skin. Direct exposure to sunrays can cause tanning, pigmentation, dullness, and severe skin problems. It can also enlarge tiny pimples, scars and spots.

Dermatologists suggest protecting the skin with a powerful and effective shield of sunscreen that is currently available in the form of sprays, creams and lotions. Still, picking the right product may become a perplexing task because sometimes skin turns a bit sticky, greasy and oily after a layer of SPF.

However, if you know the adequate method, process and trick, you can beat the heat and rock with fresh, smooth and radiant skin.

Here are the tricks that you can apply to avoid unwanted outcomes of applying sunscreen to welcome the bright summer-season in a cool and light mood.

Recognise The Skin Type and SPF Type

According to the dermatologists, SPF 30 is the best variant for Indian skin tones because it filters 98% of UV rays. The golden, wheatish, brown and black skin types are not fragile like the utter-white complexation; thus, 30 SPF can serve the purpose. However, you need to choose a light-weight formula for an oil-free and fresh look. Water-resistant creams can safeguard you against harsh sunrays without messing up your appearance.

Follow Skincare With 'Hassle-free' Summer Make-Up

You can reinforce the positive impact with a 'step-by-step' skin-care routine. Use a mild cleansing facewash and cold water before applying the sunscreen, and then use some moisturizer and daily 'hassle-free', quick make-up to get the perfect look.

Align Sunscreen With Kitchen Remedies

Preparing your skin with rose water and aloe vera pulp can increase the impact of sunscreen. However, you can't replace SPF shields with kitchen alternatives, but these remedies can increase the benefit and mitigate oily pores.

Apply And Reapply

If you spend more time under the sun, you should apply and reapply the sunscreen to ensure safety. Adequate consciousness and self-care routines are mandatory for your skin because soul is the last visible thing.