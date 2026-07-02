Food Review: Andheri Cafe Puts Global Spin on Desi, Regional Classics with Sukat, Mushroom Toast & Appa's Yetti Roti

Remember your mother giving 'boring' vegetables a delicious makeover? That's exactly what the menu at Andheri's Luv Restaurant does with traditional regional dishes and uninteresting veggies—only the end result is nothing short of chef's kiss.

Among the small plates you'll find a Cauliflower Souffle and Aubergine Pithivier. The Mushroom Toast too gets an upgrade with aaji's timeless Maharashtrian pithla.

The restaurant, which went viral for its Starry Night dessert inspired by Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting, has been around for nearly a year and a half. With a refreshed menu now on offer, I dropped by to sample the new additions and see what's worth ordering.

Kokum, Brazilian Lemonade, Passionfruit and Peachy |

Sip, Savour, Repeat

After spending over a year perfecting food for the soul, the restaurant has added a spirited new chapter to its menu. Named after their cat, Bad Decisions, their first-ever cocktail program is not too fussy nor too complicated — it's just cocktails with bold, unapologetic flavours.

The bar program is rooted in "the same heritage ingredients and nostalgia that anchor the food." The smooth, tropical and spicy Passionfruit is the restaurant's take on a Picante. A blend of tequila and passion fruit, it's a summer drink that can be enjoyed in the monsoon as well.

Peachy, as whimsical as the name sounds, brings together the sweetness of peach along with the botanical complexity of gin. It is a combo that almost tastes like summertime in a glass.

Kokum celebrates the coastal fruit's rich, tangy character. Paired with vodka, it transforms into a bright, tart cocktail with a striking crimson hue .

However exciting the drinks line-up is, a special mention must go to the mocktails—especially the creamy, frothy Brazilian Lemonade. Made with chilled condensed milk, soda, and whole lemons, it hits all the right notes and makes for the perfect afternoon treat.

(Left) Kokum Prawns, and (right) Sukat |

The regional charm of the Maharashtrian Sukat is unmistakable, but at Luv it takes on an elegant new avatar. The dried shrimp preparation that's got its distinct raw garlic flavor is served atop a delicate black pastry resembling an ant. There's no need for the customary bhakri or rice here. Instead, break off a shard of the crisp pastry with the shrimp topping, add a pinch of the accompanying garlic chutney and savour a bite that's familiar, bold and intensely flavourful.

Apart from the chicken mince, one can also taste the Madras curry powder in the Chicken Kebab that's served along with a rezala of cashew, curd and in-house garam masala that's very potent.

(Left) Lamb Tacos Chimichurri, and (right) Chicken Kebab |

For the Lamb Tacos Chimichurri, the lamb shoulder is braised for eight hours until it falls off the bone, and it's served on a soft shell tortilla with inhouse chimichurri.

"I'm Maharashtrian and am basically incorporating my vision and whatever we do at home into the casual dining space," reveals the Chef Akash who is trained in French cuisine. Take the example of kokum, an ingredient that everyone uses to make the curry sour, but chef thought of making an actual sauce out of and teaming it with prawns and crackers to create the splendid Kokum Prawns that's inspired by his mother's prawn pickle.

Appa's Yetti Roti and Nori Noodles with BBQ Mushrooms |

For the mains, Appa's Yetti Roti, a tribute to the flavours of Tulunad, is an absolute standout. Mangalore's beloved kori roti is paired with a thick, rich, fiery red prawn curry that transforms the crisp rotis into gravy-soaked bites of pure comfort. Topped with succulent chunks of prawns, every mouthful is deeply satisfying and packed with bold coastal flavors.

The Nori Noodles with Pork Belly is a feast for both the eyes and the palate. The star of the dish is the crackling pork belly, slow-cooked for 12 hours until tender. It's finished with a homemade glaze made with Karvand, a berry you only get it in regions like Ratnagiri, and served alongside noodles generously coated in a deeply umami-rich nori sauce.

If you still have room, don't miss the restaurant's signature Buff Wellington. Tender buffalo tenderloin is enveloped in sautéed mushrooms, wilted spinach, and savory French duxelles before being wrapped in flaky, buttery pastry and baked to perfection. Finished with a rich red wine jus, it's a fittingly finale to the savory courses.

Black Forest |

Be sure to save room for dessert, especially The Starry Night. This indulgent creation features five decadent layers of rich chocolate cake, finished with silky crème anglaise and adorned with Chef Akash's exquisite edible interpretation of Vincent van Gogh's iconic masterpiece. It's as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate.

Another standout is the Black Forest, a favorite of the chef. With six luscious layers of chocolate cake, this classic dessert comes with a cherry ice cream. The Black Forest holds a special place in the chef's heart. His birthday celebrations have always featured this timeless classic.

For those who prefer a fruity finish, the Apple Tarte Tatin is an excellent choice. Caramelized Granny Smith apples are nestled in a buttery, golden crust and served warm alongside a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Address: 14-16, Sterling Apartments, Shastri Nagar, Sundervan Complex Road, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West

Cost: ₹2,400 for two people (approx.)