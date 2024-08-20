Suffering From PCOS? These 5 Millets Can Be A Gamechanger, Know How You Can Add Them To Your Diet

Canva

PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is a disorder that affects several women in reproductive age. PCOS can be very difficult to go through since women experience major changes in their mood and body. Women who suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome face problems such as irregular periods, excess body hair, weight gain, cysts around ovaries, oily skin and even infertility.

Often, diet and lifestyle play a huge part in dealing with PCOS. With the right medical attention and lifestyle changes, PCOS can be controlled and cured. Studies and Ayurveda have suggested that adding millets to diet can help women with PCOS since it reduces inflammation and improve their lipid profiles. Millets can also help in weight loss. Here are five millets you should add to your diet if you're suffering from PCOS.

Ragi

Ragi is rich in calcium and iron, making it an excellent choice for women with PCOS. It is also high in fiber, which helps in weight management and reducing insulin resistance. Ragi can be included in your meals in various forms. You can have ragi dosa, ragi paratha or simply a ragi drink blended with buttermilk.

Foxtail Millet

This millet has a low glycemic index and it helps in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. It is a crucial factor for managing PCOS. It is also rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and weight management. You can make a good porridge from this millet.

Pearl Millet (Bajra)

Pearl millet is high in fiber, which can help in controlling blood sugar levels. It also contains magnesium, which is beneficial for women with PCOS as it helps in regulating insulin levels. You can make bhakris or rotis and have them with your choice of vegetable

Barnyard Millet

This millet is gluten-free and has a low glycemic index, making it suitable for maintaining blood sugar levels. It is also rich in antioxidants, which can help in reducing inflammation that is often associated with PCOS.

Kodo Millet

Kodo millet is rich in fiber and antioxidants, which help in improving digestion, managing blood sugar levels, and reducing the risk of obesity which a common concern for women dealing with PCOS.

By following an active lifestyle and eating right, PCOS can be cured. Incorporating these millets in your diet can truly be a gamechanger.