Success Spectrum: Why Relationships Are The Core Technology Of Life

Pic: Freepik

The world today is swamped by technology. Some estimates suggest people on an average spend over five hours using some kind of technology. But technology is not something recent. Our very existence is based on technology. We are born with embedded technology, what we can as the Technology Of Life.

All technology is derived from nature’s design. If the human body is the hardware, our emotions are the software. While the intricate and craftily designed complex body gives us a shape and a physical identity, we are driven by our desires, ambitions and relationships, which are expressions of our various feelings or emotions.

So, technology in its most gross form – the body – and its subtlest form(s) – emotions – is what sustains us and enables us to navigate through a complicated and varied life.

The technology of life, which is far more encompassing than just the physical and emotional aspects, has manifested itself in the form of gadgets (the hardware) and applications {the software(s) }. Human existence has always been about expanding itself beyond the seemingly obvious, till that expanded version becomes obvious too, and the story continues.

A crucial aspect which connects and facilitates the coordination between the body and emotions is the mind, which, with its incisiveness as well as intellectual expanse, allows the human race to innovate, connect in different ways with varying aspects of life, and yet stay grounded somewhat.

So in this maze called the Technology Of Life, where getting incredibly confused and lost can be easy, what connects us and keeps things in balance is the R Factor – Relationships. The technology of life is about connectedness, and this comes from its most crucial software – Relationships. People both thrive and despair basis relationships. We are empowered to make a choice – either to scar relationships, or nurture them.

Relationships – good, bad, ugly, complex, complicated – are an inescapable aspect of our life. The technology of life demands harmonious relationships for a happier and fulfilling existence. Not just that, the nature of relationships dictates every choice we make in this world.

Success therefore rests hugely on our ability to master the art of relationships, be they personal or professional. In a sense, everything is personal, as the profession too is our own, which too is dictated by equations embedded in the various dynamics of The Technology Of Life.

So, work hard – really hard – on your relationships as they determine every course that out life takes. Most importantly, the impact of relationships begins with how we connect with ourselves. Self-connection is the key to exploring and diving deep into The Technology of Life.

(Hariharan Iyer is a seasoned Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer and Author of multiple management books. His latest release is Off Stump – Life And Management Lessons From Cricket. He is the Founder-Creator of Hariharan’s School Of Success Education (HSSE) - www.thehsse.com. He is popularly referred to as The Enter-Trainer®. He can be reached on hariharan@thehsse.com).