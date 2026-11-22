From his directorial debut with Kalicharan (1976) to Krodhi (1981), Subhash Ghai had an unbroken five-film association with Premnath, the maverick hero-turned-character actor. The filmmaker remembers the actor with great fondness and eloquence on the occasion of Premnath’s 100th birth anniversary, yesterday, November 21.

For the unversed, Premnath aka Premnath Malhotra was a big star in the 1950s and early 1960s and an iconic villain and character actor from the 1970s to the early 1980s. His first major role was in Ajit (1948), but he shot to fame with Barsaat (1949), Badal (1951) and Mehboob Khan’s blockbuster Aan (1952). He continued to play the lead in films until the early 1960s and also turned producer with actress-wife Bina Rai with Shagufa (1953). He even directed Prisoner Of Golconda (1954), and also co-composer and sang in films later. He even acted in Punjabi, American and German film and a TV serial.

With Teesri Manzil (1966) directed by Vijay Anand, he turned character artiste. But his actual powerful comeback came with the same director’s Johny Mera Naam (1970). He soon dazzled in Bobby, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Amir Garib and Dharmatma (in the title-role) besides in his five films with Subhash Ghai.

We talk to the writer-filmmaker on one of his fave actors.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did your association begin?

Premnathji had a key role in my first film as director, Kalicharan. But my association with him actually began with the 1973 Punjabi film, Sherni, in which I was the hero and also played his son. At night, Premnathji would sing on his harmonium and I would play the tabla. Our bonding increased since then as he would call me “Sonny” and I would address him as “Swamiji”.

I approached him for narrating Kalicharan at 5 a.m. just after his Bhajan Mandali, as he was very fond of his group of devotional singers. He heard my narration, termed the story “fantastic” and suggested that I name the film IG Khanna after his key character! I told him that I could not do that because this was my first film and I had fixed the title as Kalicharan. He smiled and gave his assent! After that, I did Vishwanath, Gautam Govinda, Karz and Krodhi with him between 1978 and 1981. In the early 1980s, he retired from acting.

How would you sum him up as a human being?

He was an amazing person, temperamental and very much an extremist in the way that he either loved someone or did not like a person at all. Luckily, I was among the people he loved, and I only gave him roles that could be called “louder than life”! By that I mean that people loved him for his melodramatic character and dialogues and he would roar them out on screen.

He also loved his drink, and along with that, he would also alternate his drink with Coke, lassi, chai again, daaru, again lassi, again daaru, again chai and so on. It was incredible to watch him do this, and I wondered how he could do this!

I have seen different sides of Premnathji. He was a swabhimaani (self-respecting) man, very simple at heart and always prone to do a lot of charity. I have seen him dole out one lakh to someone in need instantly. Today, it’s a big thing, but I think that he was one of the pioneers of Bhajan Mandali. He would even compose music and make us listen to his songs.

Arising from that, you filmed the hit song, Dekh mouqa jaayein na nikal with Helen in Kalicharan and Yeh nazar uth gayi to kya hoga in Gautam Govinda with Reena Roy, which his character rendered without getting out of a wheelchair!

Yes, since I knew that he is a very musical man, I did give him songs. He was a true star and people loved him in his songs too. In Kalicharan he sings at a party. In Gautam Govinda, I knew he would sing like a king would on a wheelchair. He enacted both songs so well and it was fun shooting them.

You truly gave him a variety of roles.

Yes, I did to make them worthy of his talent. And do you know that, at his peak, his fees would be higher than that of the heroes? So, if a Dharmendra charged Rs. 8 lakh, he would take Rs. 10 lakh! But he liked me so much that I would actually reduce his fees by Rs. 2 lakh for every subsequent film of ours. And he would accept it, laughing and mock-abusing me and stating that actors would increase their remuneration after a hit and not reduce them! But he would always say, “Price tum decide karo!” Only our last film, Krodhi, did not do well.

He was an Inspector-General in Kalicharan, a don in Vishwanath, a Raja in Gautam Govinda, a dacoit in Krodhi, and of course the memorable Sir Judah in Karz. He asked me what kind of role was this one, because while his voice and dialogues were considered his biggest strengths, I told him that I was muting them and would still ensure that he made an impact. 46 years down, people still remember Sir Judah! He made him unforgettable!

Did you watch his films as a hero?

I did—much later. Like Barsaat, Badal and Changez Khan. But the earliest films I watched of his were Johny Mera Naam, Shor and Bobby. For me, as a professional, he was great, as an actor he was roaring, and as a person, he was both kind and obstinate. He was a key part of my life, and will remain so forever.