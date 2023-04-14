Stunning Swiss-German Talent Schirin Thoma Continues To Impress On The Catwalks |

New Delhi (India): On the catwalks of Russia, America, France, United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, Tenerife, Spain, Switzerland and Germany, Schirin Thoma has presented dresses for designers such as Michael Lombard, MM Milano, Athea, Wanda Beauchamp, Katwalk Industries and many others. Schirin has also participated in photo shoots for major brands such as Monnalisa, Mischka Aoki and Michael Lombard.

Schirin Thoma has received numerous titles and awards throughout her career; Among them, the title of Miss Cannes Fashion Days 2022, Top 50 Most Beautiful Kids Worldwide, best photo in category C at Princess of the Universe England 2020, second place in category C at Princess of the Universe England 2020, Ballet Exam Silver Medal "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2022 ( Grade 5 ), Ballet Exam Silver Medal "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2020 ( Grade 4 ), Ballet Exam Silver Medal "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2018 ( Grade 3 ), Ballet Exam Silver Medal "Royal Academy of Dance" Switzerland 2017 ( Grade 2 ). In 2020,

Born in Germany in 2006, Schirin Thoma moved to Switzerland in 2015. She started modeling for photos, magazines and advertising campaigns at the age of 12 and walked the runways of prestigious fashion shows. Schirin's modeling status is not limited to fashion, however; she has also played a supporting role in various films in Switzerland and around the world, including Platzspitzbaby, Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl and Sami, Joe & Ich.

Her fame has quickly earned her a large fan base and she has become a crowd favorite. She has met and gotten to know many celebrities from various fields, including Johnny Orlando, Meckenzie Ziegler, ANNA KALASHNIKOVA, Lauren Orlando, Tamy Glauser, Sara Leutenegger, Michael Cinco, Harvey Price. Gregorian and Michael Lombard.

Schirin believes that in front of and behind the camera, the most important thing is to stay humble and down to earth and enjoy everything that comes her way.

Even though her career in the entertainment industry is glamorous, that hasn't stopped her from being involved in the community. Schirin is currently an ambassador for various campaigns and projects, including ambassador of Cancel Cancer Africa from London 2023, ambassador of Ethnicroyal from London 2023, ambassador Best of Gala Wip Model Academy Ibiza 2022, ambassador of Planet Earth @unitednations 2021, ambassador of Maestro Kid from Spain 2020 and a contestant of Topmodel International World 2023. She also plans to get involved in charity work, start a fashion label and produce her own cosmetic products.

For her hard work, dedication and talent, Schirin Thoma was nominated by TC Candler in the category of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022. Her journey as a respected model and supporting actress for films continues, and she is looking forward to more projects where she can showcase her skills and abilities.

To learn more about Schirin Thoma and her journey to success, visit her official website at www.schirin-swiss.com or www.schirin.ch. You can also follow her on Instagram at @schirin.swiss.

For more information visit:

https://instagram.com/schirin.swiss?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=