 Study Shows Digital Twin Intervention Improves Glycaemic Control And Reduces Medication Dependency In Type 2 Diabetes Patients
A year-long study on managing type 2 diabetes (T2D) was published in the latest edition of Nature, a medical journal highlighting the effectiveness of digital twin (DT) intervention in improving glycaemic control, reducing dependency on anti-diabetic medications, and enhancing overall metabolic health.

Somita PalUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Digital twin technology significantly improves glycaemic control and reduces medication dependency in type 2 diabetes patients, according to a year-long study | Representational Image

Mumbai: A year-long study on managing type 2 diabetes (T2D) was published in the latest edition of Nature, a medical journal highlighting the effectiveness of digital twin (DT) intervention in improving glycaemic control, reducing dependency on anti-diabetic medications, and enhancing overall metabolic health.

This innovative approach, conducted in a real-world setting in India, involved 1,853 participants who enrolled in the DT programme and completed one year of follow-up.

The prevalence of T2D is rising worldwide, with over 537 million people currently affected – a number projected to increase to more than 783 million by 2045.

Dr Rahul Baxi, a diabetologist at Bombay Hospital, who was part of the study, emphasised the pressing need for advanced management solutions for T2D. “Type 2 diabetes is a complex, multifactorial disease, and traditional methods alone have not been enough to curb its increasing prevalence. The DT approach represents a game-changer by addressing individual metabolic needs in real-time,” he said.

Participants in the programme used several digital devices, including a continuous glucose monitor, an activity-tracking smartwatch, and a smart scale, to create ‘digital twins’ of their health profiles. The programme utilised artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide personalised lifestyle and dietary recommendations, adjusting as participants’ metrics evolved.

With three phases – restricted, re-introduction, and maintenance – the DT approach gradually tailored dietary and activity guidelines to each participant’s metabolic needs, guiding them through a personalised lifestyle modification journey.

Dr Rajiv Kovil, a diabetologist, who co-led the study, said the DT intervention stands out due to its tailored approach, which not only simplifies glycaemic control but also encourages meaningful behavioural changes through personalised nudges and real-time health coaching.

“We observed reductions in participants’ anti-diabetic medications and substantial improvements in metabolic parameters. The results showed that, beyond glycaemic control, participants also benefited from weight reduction and better overall metabolic health, leading to an improved quality of life,” he said adding that the study’s findings suggest that DT technology could play a crucial role in the future of T2D management, offering patients a comprehensive, data-driven, and highly personalised treatment alternative.

