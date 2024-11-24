 Standing At Work May Harm Your Blood Pressure? Here's What The New Study Shows
Standing At Work May Harm Your Blood Pressure? Here's What The New Study Shows

Prolonged standing at work had a negative impact on blood pressure.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Prolonged standing at work had a negative impact on blood pressure and in contrast, spending more time sitting at work was associated with better BP, a new study has revealed.

The Finish study from University of Turku, published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, suggests that activity behaviour during working hours may be more relevant to 24-hour blood pressure than recreational physical activity. "Rather than any single measurement, 24-hour blood pressure is a better indication of how blood pressure stresses the heart and blood vessels throughout the day and night," says doctoral researcher Jooa Norha.

Canva

If blood pressure is slightly high throughout the day and does not fall sufficiently even at night, blood vessels start to stiffen and the heart has to work harder to cope with the increased pressure. "Over the years, this can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease," Norha added.

In the Finnish Retirement and Aging study (FIREA) conducted at the University of Turku, the physical activity of municipal employees approaching retirement age was measured using thigh-worn accelerometers during working hours, leisure time, and days off.

It's a good idea to take a break from standing during the work day, either by walking every half an hour or sitting for some parts of the day," Norha said. In addition, the results of the study suggest that sedentary work in itself is not necessarily harmful to blood pressure. Instead, researchers stress the importance of recreational physical activity for both office and construction workers.

