Spruce up your winter style with these 5 experimental looks

Winter is here and it’s that time of year when there’s a chill in the air that leaves a dewy blush on your cheeks. That means we’re looking at functional fashion to rescue us from the freezing cold outdoors. Here are 5 looks that you can experiment with when you don’t want to shudder all night long – with the right fabric and the right composition, you can get it right and look just as stunning!

Sumptuous Waffle

For those days when you’re in the mood to be cuddled up in bed reading a classic novella, or even if you want to step out to a cosy café to spoil yourself with some hot chocolate – you gotta pick up a layering essential like a knit jacket that you can easily style. Pair them up with some boots, and a suede jacket!

Chic Corduroy

Functional fashion that’s indulgent? Corduroy is what’s up when winter’s on your mind! It’s chic and ideal for when temperatures start dropping. Get some lounge wear that has a polyester-velour blend and you’re one step closer to making your dreams come true under the brightest Christmas star!

Classic Flannel

If it’s Flannel, then one thing is for sure – it’s soft and fluffy. That’s kind of what the cool mood demands, right? Choose a chequered pattern that is nostalgic with that winter vacation feeling and style them with a contrasting beanie and maybe even some gloves!

Polar Fleece and Faux Fur

Baby, it’s too cold outside for angels to fly… But with some Fleece and Faux Fur in your wardrobe, you never know. It’s all about that balance between ‘trendy’ and ‘staying snug’ so fabrics like Fleece and Fur will definitely do the job. Find yourself a laid-back fit, something that’s comfortable and say “Yeah, I got this outta my boyfriend’s closet.”

Rib it right!

Soak in the winter sun with cozy fabrics that are ribbed. It sets the tone perfectly for when you’re sipping on a glass of mulled wine, munching on gingerbread cookies and watching your favourite winter rom-com. As whiffs of cinnamon and pine cones fill the air around you, you can sit back and luxuriate in the plush comfort of winter fabrics that will keep you cozy.

