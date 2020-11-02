Spreading joy with jokes in COVID crisis

Pant says that in the beginning of taking the digital plunge he wasn’t enjoying the format much. It took a few tweaks and a moment of epiphany. “To be honest, the format was not working. But a few weeks back, I got an epiphany that one of the big advantages of these online shows is that people can watch them from anywhere. During one particular show, we had people tuning in from Singapore, Dubai, London, Amsterdam and Germany — there were people from all over the world. This is an interesting thing which would obviously never happen in a live ticket show! So you got to look at the positive side of it. Also, I think it’s made the whole experience more personal, since I got to know my audience a lot more over the last few months. There are a lot of positives to it, and I don't really see too many downsides, the only one being that you miss the vibes and the insanity you get while doing a live show. But, even those will happen in the next two months,” he adds.

Khatri also opens up about his initial struggles: “The sound of children screaming in the background or a TV can be difficult to control when an online show is underway, but slowly we started to understand how to deal with all this. There are still a lot of comedians who have decided to take this break and do writing or some other work, and not do any shows. Now, of course, slowly shows are starting with lesser crowds, but at least they've started! In fact, Zoom performances allow an intimate experience because for a live show if you’re late you end up sitting at the back, but here you get a different perspective,” says Khatri.

“The pandemic has affected comedians and the whole comedy industry because live shows are a major source of revenue and the whole art form is practiced live. My experience with online shows has been pretty good, actually. The first time or the second time I did it, it felt a little awkward. But as with everything in life, you keep doing it to get better. So I think it took me like three or four shows to get comfortable with the whole thing, like how you need to be a little slower, because there's a transmission issue,” says comedian Abijit Ganguly.