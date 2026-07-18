South Seas Distilleries Is fuelling Its Growth Based On Its Century-Old Legacy

The limited-edition Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection Mahura spirit | Pics: South Seas Distilleries

With a 104-year-old distillery set in Dahanu, South Seas Distillery is a family-run enterprise connecting directly with connoisseurs by bottling century-old ageing secrets. It started in 2023 with the introduction of the single malt brand Crazy Cock, featuring two expressions, Rare and Dhua. Earlier in 2026, Crazy Cock Indian single malt introduced its Madhuca range. “These three new expressions are the world’s first single malt whiskies to be finished in ex-Mahura oak casks: oak casks previously used to mature Mahura, also known as Mahua spirit,” shares Rupi Chinoy, Director of South Seas Distilleries.

Crazy Cock Indian single malt's Madhuca range |

The whiskies have recently been recognised as the best Indian single malts by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2026 UK competition. Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky Madhuca III, matured in ex-bourbon casks before being finished in ex-Mahura oak casks, won the gold medal. Madhuca I and II have been aged in ex-brandy and ex-wine casks, respectively, before the Mahura casks. “The liquid spends a minimum of six months in ex-Mahura oak casks. This allows the whisky enough time to draw out the distinctive flavours and character imparted by the Mahura-seasoned oak,” adds Chinoy. Mahua or Mahura, the indigenous flowering tree from central India, has been the other flagship for Seven Seas Distilleries. They launched distilled mahua spirit, Six Brothers, in two variants in 2024: Six Brothers Small Batch, which is double-distilled in copper pot stills and platinum-filtered to achieve a crisp, balanced texture, and Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection, aged in oak casks for decades, with a sold-out limited run of 102 bottles priced at ₹102000.

With the Six Brothers and Crazy Cock Madhuca range, Seven Seas wants to tell a story that is proudly Indian. “We want to showcase the heritage, versatility and cultural significance of Mahura to a wider audience in India and around the world,” adds Chinoy. This philosophy is driving growth and expansion for the brand. Over the next five years, they want to establish a stronger presence across India and key international markets, with brands such as Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky and Six Brothers Mahura representing the depth, diversity and quality of Indian spirits on the world stage.

Cask ageing has been the distillery’s strong suit, and it will continue to experiment with it to offer distinctive spirits. “The goal is to create spirits that are not imitations of global categories but original Indian expressions capable of standing confidently alongside the finest spirits in the world.” With price points starting from ₹2492 for Six Brothers Mahura to ₹12500 for Crazy Cock Dhua, Seven Seas Distilleries' offerings compete with international top-shelf spirits. According to Chinoy, it is purely reflective of authentic stories and genuinely differentiated liquids. “For us, luxury is not defined by decoration or price alone. Every element, from the liquid and cask selection to the bottle, label and brand story, is developed with purpose,” she says. The end goal is to shape a new idea of luxury spirits in India: one that is confident, culturally rooted, globally relevant and guided by an ethos of quality over quantity.