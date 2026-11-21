Sonam Kapoor Serves Boss Lady Glam In All-Black Givenchy Look At Abu Dhabi Event |

Sonam Kapoor knows how to make a fashion statement, and her latest appearance in Abu Dhabi is proof. The actor stepped out in a striking all-black ensemble from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, giving classic power dressing a dramatic and contemporary spin. Pairing sharp tailoring with statement high jewellery from Bvlgari, Sonam delivered a look that was equal parts commanding and glamorous.

The highlight of her outfit was a sharply structured black double-breasted jacket featuring prominent peaked lapels and a plunging V-shaped neckline. While the tailored silhouette gave it a polished, boardroom-inspired appeal, a dramatic cape-like extension flowing from the shoulders added an unexpected touch of flair. The flowing detail brought movement to the otherwise structured ensemble, making the jacket stand out.

Sonam teamed the statement piece with relaxed, pleated wide-leg trousers in the same shade of black. The fluid fit complemented the sharply cut jacket, creating an elongated silhouette that balanced sophistication with effortless style.

Bvlgari High Jewellery Adds A Pop Of Colour

Keeping the overall look sleek, the actor opted for accessories that elevated the ensemble without taking away from its dramatic appeal. She carried a black leather mini top-handle bag detailed with gold hardware, while burgundy pointed-toe heels introduced a subtle hint of colour to the monochromatic outfit.

However, it was her choice of jewellery that truly caught the eye. Sonam accessorised with a bold gold chain-link choker from Bvlgari's high jewellery collection. The statement piece featured vibrant cabochon-cut gemstones in emerald green, ruby red, sapphire blue and citrine. Set against the all-black outfit, the colourful stones added a striking contrast and brought a luxurious finish to the look.

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