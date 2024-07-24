Sonam Kapoor Repeats Her 6-Year-Old Wedding Jewellery For New Photoshoot

Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her bold fashion choices in the industry and for all the right reasons. From ethnic ensembles to western attire, the actress has always experimented with her fashion and hopped on to the latest trends with time. While the fashion industry is moving towards sustainability, Sonam has just set another example that it's perfect to repeat your jewellery for any occasion.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's cover fashion

The 39-year-old actress featured in Dirty Magazine's latest issue, exploring the theme of "Identity". She shared the cover on her Instagram, and wrote, “The queer community’s approach to fashion is so often fearless, experimental, and willing to push boundaries. This has always had a significant influence on my style, often inspiring me to step out of my own self-imposed comfort zone - making me simultaneously more adventurous and true to myself”.

In the first cover, Sonam stunned in an exquisite beige saree paired with a golden embellished full-sleeve blouse. Adding elegance to her look, she donned a matching veil with intricate gold borders. The jewellery included a multi-layered vintage necklace and her wedding maang patti with golden and peal details.

For the second photo shoot, the Raanjhanaa actress appeared boldly, donning an off-shoulder gown. The attire featured a corset bodice, a puffy sleeve, and a body-hugging fit. She complemented her couture with a statement earring and a giant purple head bow.

Sonam captioned the cover: “In a society where traditional views are still prevalent, taking a stand can be controversial, but I believe it’s essential to use whatever platform I have to promote acceptance and fight against prejudices.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor married Indian businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai.