Solar Eclipse On September 21: Will It Be Visible In India?

A breathtaking celestial event is on the horizon this September. On 21 September 2025, a partial solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in India, will grace the skies, primarily visible across the Southern Hemisphere. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the Sun is completely hidden, this partial eclipse will showcase a striking crescent-shaped Sun as the Moon slides between Earth and the Sun, obscuring only part of its glowing disk.

What makes the September 2025 Solar Eclipse special?

This solar event occurs just before the September equinox, making it a unique chance to witness how Earth’s tilt and rotation influence the Sun’s apparent path in the sky. Scientists and sky-watchers alike will be able to study:

-Orbital mechanics – the predictable dance of celestial bodies.

-Shadow geometry – the difference between umbra (total shadow) and penumbra (partial shadow).

-Atmospheric effects – how light and sky color change during the eclipse.

It is not only a spectacular sight but also a textbook example of penumbral shadow formation, where the Moon blocks sunlight partially instead of completely.

Date and timings of the partial solar eclipse 2025

According to Timeanddate, the eclipse will follow this timeline (in UTC):

-First location sees eclipse begin: 21 Sep, 17:29:43

-Maximum eclipse: 21 Sep, 19:41:59

-Last location sees eclipse end: 21 Sep, 21:53:45

In local time zones (Southern Hemisphere), this translates to the late evening of 21 September extending into the early hours of 22 September 2025.

Will it be visible in India?

Visibility will vary depending on location, with the Southern Hemisphere enjoying the best views. No, it will not be visible in India.

-New Zealand: Dunedin will witness nearly 72% solar coverage at sunrise, one of the highest for this eclipse. Other eastern regions will see slightly lower percentages.

-Eastern Australia: Coastal areas, including Sydney and Brisbane, will enjoy a noticeable partial eclipse, an ideal chance for sky photography.

-South Pacific Islands: Nations like Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga will observe different degrees of Sun coverage.

-Antarctica: Dramatic sunrise views with significant solar obscuration.

The eclipse will not be visible across the Northern Hemisphere, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, North America, and most of South America. For these regions, the Sun will shine unobstructed.