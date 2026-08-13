Solar Eclipse 2026: Stunning Celestial Event Lights Up Skies Across Europe And Other Countries; Take A Look!

Stunning Celestial Event Lights Up Skies Across Europe And Other Countries | X

Solar Eclipse is one of the most stunning celestial events which occurs every year but not a total Solar Eclipse. This year, a total solar eclipse occurred on Wednesday, August 12, which occurs roughly every 18 months. The path of totality crossed Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain, and a small portion of Portugal.

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, which blocks all or part of the Sun’s light from reaching Earth. This alignment happens only during a new moon. There are three main types of solar eclipses: total, when the Sun is completely covered; partial, when only a portion is obscured; and annular, when the Moon covers the centre, which leaves a ring-like appearance. Solar eclipses are rare and visible only from certain parts of the world. Read on to know which countries had a better look at the solar eclipse and for how long.

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Solar Eclipse 2026

The mesmerising celestial event occurred on Wednesday in many western countries but not in India because the event occurred during the night time. Skywatchers across several parts of the world watched the spectacular celestial event, as a total solar eclipse transformed daytime skies into a brief period of darkness. The rare phenomenon was visible from parts of Europe and other regions, making it an eagerly anticipated event for astronomy enthusiasts.

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Skywatchers in Spain, and other countries

Sharing videos of the phenomenon from Spain, people expressed their excitement at the stunning event. "Absolutely insane solar eclipse," one wrote. "This is one of the most incredible things I've seen in my life, if not the most," another wrote, sharing a photo and video of the event. NASA also shared the marvellous video of the Total Solar Eclipse in Spain on X and captioned, "We're lucky enough to experience the eclipse again, as we reach totality in León, Spain."

Partial solar eclipse was also seen in Salzburg, Austria, where people were seen wearing sunglasses and watching the celestial event; some were seen taking photos and videos.

Eclipse views from Iceland and UK

People from Iceland also shared videos of the eclipse. "Watch the moment the full solar #eclipse reached Iceland, and then the Sun came out the other side," a user wrote alongside a video of the Moon covering the Sun.

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Another user named All day Astronomy said, "ABSULOTELY BREATHTAKING! Total Solar Eclipse plunges Iceland into darkness."

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England also experienced a dramatic partial solar eclipse that obscured roughly 90% to 95% of the Sun. It was the most substantial eclipse visible from the UK since 1999, peaking during the late afternoon and early evening hours just before sunset.