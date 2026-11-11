Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate Diwali In Tadoba Jungle With An Eco-Friendly Twist: 'Swapped Crackers For...'

With Diwali celebrations leaving several cities battling poor air quality and rising pollution levels, Soha Ali Khan offered a glimpse of a rather different way to celebrate the festival. While fireworks, traffic and post-Diwali smog became part of the conversation, the actress and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, chose to spend the occasion amid the greenery of Maharashtra's Tadoba forest with their daughter.

Swapping firecrackers for crickets and city lights for stars, the family celebrated a quieter Diwali surrounded by nature and wildlife. Their choice has now caught the internet's attention, offering a refreshing take on festive celebrations.

Inside their jungle Diwali

Soha took to social media to share a series of pictures from the family's Tadoba vacation, capturing their festive moments amid lush greenery. The actress described the experience as a quieter and happier way of celebrating, sharing how they chose to spend time with nature instead of following the usual Diwali routine.

Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild -- a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle.”

In another video documenting their celebrations, Soha offered a more detailed look at what made this year's festivities different. She wrote, "A little jungle Diwali 🪔- swapped the firecrackers for crickets, the traffic for trees and the electric lights for diyas and stars. Clean air, sounds of nature, wildlife and togetherness. #tadoba #jungle"

Family's relaxed festive fashion

The family kept their festive dressing comfortable and relaxed for the jungle getaway. Soha opted for a simple pink kurta-pyjama set, embracing an understated ethnic look for the occasion. Their daughter twinned with her mother in a matching pink kurta-pyjama outfit, making for an adorable coordinated festive moment.

Kunal, meanwhile, went for a casual holiday look. The actor was seen in a T-shirt paired with jeans and a cap, keeping things easy and practical for their time outdoors.