Sobhita Dhulipala Rewrites Handloom For The Modern Wardrobe

Sobhita Dhulipala | Pics: Aadhyam

From saris to stoles to couture gowns styled with instinctive ease, Sobhita Dhulipala approaches handloom as a fluid language rather than a fixed tradition. Simply put by the actor, what we wear is often the clearest expression of who we are. In her case, that expression is increasingly shaped by her role as the brand ambassador of Aadyam Handwoven. Once reserved for special occasions, handloom is being redefined for daily wear—and Dhulipala is leading that narrative. At a recent event unveiling the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection of rare handwoven sarees and dupattas, we caught her enjoying a panel on how handloom can become a more meaningful part of contemporary wardrobes. She believes that handloom is not a trend or even a conscious style statement; it is a gradual, deeply intuitive process of self-discovery.

It began, she says, with a simple question: in a world that celebrates greys and beiges as markers of sophistication, what is your unique differentiator as a person? The answer, she realised, lies in the intangible—your culture, your influences, the people and stories that shape you. “It could be a school teacher; it could be your mother,” she reflects. “These are the things that become your footprint in the world.” That curiosity led her to explore the weaves and textiles rooted in her own cultural landscape, opening up a journey that continues to evolve.

Sobhita Dhulipala with Manish Saksena, Business Lead, Aadyam Handwoven |

Dhulipala is quick to clarify that she does not position herself as an authority or a collector of handloom. “I’m still exploring,” she says. “There are so many things, arts and crafts, I don’t even know the names of yet. But I’m consciously trying to learn.” What defines her relationship with handloom instead is an openness to learning, and a growing network of like-minded individuals drawn to the same beauty and meaning in craft. It is less about collecting, more about building a language.

That language finds its most visible expression in how she dresses. Moving seamlessly between cinema and public life, Dhulipala approaches fashion as an extension of identity. Her wardrobe is neither strictly traditional nor wholly Western, but an instinctive blend of both. “I have a very East-meets-West approach to dressing. It’s my physical outer shell. I want it to represent who I am. I want someone to look at me and get a sense of who I may be.” While she acknowledges the timeless beauty of a head-to-toe sari, she also feels there’s a certain time and space for it. In everyday life, her preference is to mix, reinterpret and experiment: “On a regular day, I like to mix it up. I’m like a walking museum in my head, so I try to treat my wardrobe like that.”

This fluidity did not come from following a template. In fact, it emerged from the absence of one. “Full Indian can feel impractical, full Western can feel disconnected,” she explains. “I have a very bohemian spirit, so I kept wondering how to integrate the two.” When she couldn’t find examples that resonated, she chose to create her own. Over time, that instinctive fusion has become a consistent and recognisable style language.

Her perspective also reflects a broader cultural shift. Handloom today, she believes, is as much about meaning as it is about aesthetics. Younger audiences are increasingly aware of its cultural, ethical and even political dimensions. “People recognise what is precious, what is cool, what is ethical about it,” she says. “Fashion is one expression of culture, so the two are deeply linked.” In this context, handloom is no longer confined to occasionwear; it is being reclaimed as part of a contemporary, everyday wardrobe.

For those new to handloom, Dhulipala suggests starting simply—with a single piece. A stole, a top, an outfit—something that can be styled in multiple ways. The key, she says, is to allow it to become part of your personality. “Maybe one day you feel like wearing a certain pair of earrings, and then you build your outfit around that. It becomes fun.” In that playfulness lies accessibility, a way to make craft feel less intimidating and more lived-in.

Interestingly, this sense of duality extends beyond her wardrobe into her work as an actor. Looking back at her film choices, she sees a pattern: a gravitation towards women who resist being flattened, who are both rooted and self-assured. “That combination makes them human to me,” she says. “And maybe that’s because that’s who I am too—a woman of today, carrying that duality.” In Dhulipala’s world, handloom is not static heritage but a living, evolving narrative.