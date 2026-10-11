Snoring At Night? Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Reduce It

Snoring is common, but loud or frequent snoring accompanied by repeated awakenings, restless sleep or daytime tiredness should not be ignored. It may be caused by nasal blockage, relaxation of the throat muscles, congestion, excess weight, sleeping position or obstructive sleep apnoea. Simple lifestyle changes may help reduce snoring, but persistent symptoms require medical evaluation.

Symptoms

Loud or frequent snoring

Repeated awakenings during the night

Dry mouth or sore throat on waking

Morning headaches

Daytime sleepiness or fatigue

Difficulty concentrating

Restless or poor-quality sleep

Gasping or choking during sleep

Common Causes

Nasal blockage, allergies or sinus congestion

Sleeping on the back

Excess weight, especially around the neck

Relaxation of throat muscles during sleep

Enlarged tonsils or other airway problems

Alcohol or sedative use before bedtime

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Home Remedies

Maintain a healthy weight.

Sleep on your side rather than on your back.

Keep the bedroom free from smoke and other irritants.

Treat nasal congestion appropriately.

Maintain regular sleeping and waking times.

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol close to bedtime.

Practice gentle breathing and relaxation exercises before sleep.

Sujok Therapy

Use the corresponding points for the throat to address snoring and the lung points to support energy and sleep. Place dried green pea seeds on the highlighted areas corresponding to the throat and lungs, and secure them with tape at bedtime. Remove them in the morning.

Ensure that the tape around the thumb is only half-rolled and does not tightly cover the entire thumb.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)