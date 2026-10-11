 Snoring At Night? Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Reduce It
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle Snoring At Night? Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Reduce It

Snoring At Night? Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Reduce It

Loud or frequent snoring can affect sleep quality and may signal an underlying health problem. Here are the common causes, home remedies and warning signs to watch for

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Snoring At Night? Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Reduce It

Snoring is common, but loud or frequent snoring accompanied by repeated awakenings, restless sleep or daytime tiredness should not be ignored. It may be caused by nasal blockage, relaxation of the throat muscles, congestion, excess weight, sleeping position or obstructive sleep apnoea. Simple lifestyle changes may help reduce snoring, but persistent symptoms require medical evaluation.

Symptoms

  • Loud or frequent snoring

  • Repeated awakenings during the night

  • Dry mouth or sore throat on waking

  • Morning headaches

  • Daytime sleepiness or fatigue

  • Difficulty concentrating

  • Restless or poor-quality sleep

  • Gasping or choking during sleep

Common Causes

  • Nasal blockage, allergies or sinus congestion

  • Sleeping on the back

  • Excess weight, especially around the neck

  • Relaxation of throat muscles during sleep

  • Enlarged tonsils or other airway problems

  • Alcohol or sedative use before bedtime

  • Obstructive sleep apnoea

Home Remedies

  • Maintain a healthy weight.

  • Sleep on your side rather than on your back.

  • Keep the bedroom free from smoke and other irritants.

  • Treat nasal congestion appropriately.

  • Maintain regular sleeping and waking times.

  • Avoid heavy meals and alcohol close to bedtime.

  • Practice gentle breathing and relaxation exercises before sleep.

Sujok Therapy

Use the corresponding points for the throat to address snoring and the lung points to support energy and sleep. Place dried green pea seeds on the highlighted areas corresponding to the throat and lungs, and secure them with tape at bedtime. Remove them in the morning.

Ensure that the tape around the thumb is only half-rolled and does not tightly cover the entire thumb.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source