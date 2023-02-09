Smriti Irani's daughter to get married at Khimsar Fort today; know more about the 500 yr old fort in Rajasthan

After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's big fat Indian wedding, Rajasthan is gearing up for another VIP wedding. Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani will tie the knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla on Thursday, February 9 at Nagaur's Khimsar Fort, Rajasthan.

As Shanelle and Arjun's wedding is a private affair, the fort has been set up with tight security. The heritage hotel, which is tucked away amid some sand dunes, has been decorated for the events. On Wednesday, the haldi and mehendi rituals began. A dinner and sangeet (musical) night marked the end of the pre-wedding festivities.

As per a PTI report, the wedding will be attended by only 50 guests, including family members and very close ones.

Let's know more about the Khimsar Fort and what sets it apart from the other forts in Rajasthan.

Khimsar Fort

The Khimsar Fort was constructed by Prince Rao Karamasji in 1523. He is the eighth son of King Rao Jodha, who was the founder of the royal dynasty of Khimsar.

Prince Rao Karamasji wanted to rescue his people from invaders and built the strong defense in the form of the fort.

The construction of the fort began in the year 1523, and later, a zenana (ladies) wing and a private regal wing were built by Sir Thakur Onkar Singh in the 1940’s.

Reportedly, Aurangzeb used to stay here while in Nagaur.

The Khimsar Fort, located in rural India's heartland, is a sprawling 11 acres of verdant terrain with expansive courtyards and orchards. The premium hotel is nestled in the golden sand dunes.

Currently, the fort is owned by former state minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

According to the official website, what sets this fort apart from others is the fact that the 20th generation of the royal lineage still resides in the fort. and the staff are also direct descendants of royal courtiers who have served the family for generations with passion, loyalty and sincerity.

How can you reach Khimsar?

It is located around 92 km on the highway of Jodhpur and Bikaner cities. Khimsar village is connected from other attractive tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Jodhpur, Bikaner and Nagaur.

The fort can only be reached by jeep, camel, or horseback. One can also visit the Khimsar Dunes Village, which is a mere 15-minute drive from the fort.

