Smoke In Paradise: Kasauli Forest Fire Impacts Hill Tourism; What Travellers Should Keep In Mind

Massive fire has erupted in the forests of the Kasauli hills in Himachal Pradesh. Fanned by strong winds and dry weather, the fire quickly spread and engulfed a significant portion of the jungle. On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force choppers were deployed, including IAF Mi-17 helicopters, to carry out aerial water-dropping operations to contain the flames. According to preliminary information, the blaze initially started near Manaun village and spread quickly to the surrounding areas.

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Fire erupts in Kasauli

A massive fire erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli and Solan regions, which has triggered an emergency response, with the Indian Air Force deploying Mi-17 helicopters to contain the blaze threatening forests, nearby settlements, and strategic infrastructure. The reason for the massive eruption is the rise in temperatures, dry vegetation, and strong winds.

The wildfire rapidly spread across regions including Koti, Garkhal, Sanawar, and Kandaghat regions. Firefighters, including the Air Force, are continuously working to control the flames. Although no major casualties have been reported so far, the ecological damage raises concerns about the climate.

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What to keep in mind before travelling

Kasauli, a popular hill station in Himachal Pradesh known for its pine forests, colonial charm, and scenic viewpoints, has been impacted by a massive forest fire, raising concerns for tourism and local safety. The blaze, which erupted in the forested stretches surrounding the town, sent plumes of smoke across several tourist hotspots, affecting visibility and the usual calm atmosphere the destination is known for.

If you are travelling to Kasauli or the surrounding Himachal Pradesh hill stations, keep the following guidelines and safety tips in mind:

Be a responsible tourist by practising responsible tourism. Do not light campfires or discard cigarette butts.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities like hiking or trekking in affected or nearby areas.

Forest fires can spread quickly and reach highways, which may lead to sudden road closures, so plan your travel accordingly.

Make sure that your travel insurance covers cancellations and trip interruptions.

Affecting hill tourism

In 2026, severe and sudden forest fires have erupted across the country's hilly and mountainous regions, which are affecting hill tourism. The cause of fire in the wild is due to harsher pre-summer conditions and extended dry spells, which have caused massive blazes across states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh.