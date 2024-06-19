Skinos Honored With Excellence In Dermatology At The Leaders Of Bharat Award 2024

Skinos, a well-known dermatological brand, has been honored with the esteemed Excellence in Dermatology award at the prestigious Leaders of Bharat Award 2024. This recognition underscores Skinos Clinics' dedication to advancing the field of dermatology and providing exceptional skin and hair care services to its clients.

The Leaders of Bharat Award are known for its rigorous selection process and the esteemed panel of judges. These awards celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Skinos's commitment to advancing dermatological solutions and setting new benchmarks in the aesthetics industry has made them earn this remarkable accolade.

Under the leadership of Dr. Shruti Gupta (MD Dermatology and FAAD (USA)), who is also the founder of Skinos, the brand has delivered outstanding results. Skinos's approach is not just about addressing acne, aging, or pigmentation concerns but about ensuring that each client feels valued and understood, receiving a customized treatment plan designed to deliver optimal results.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind Skinos, Dr. Shruti Gupta shares, "Our mission is to empower everyone with personalized dermatological care using the latest technologies so they can achieve healthier, happier skin."

The impact of Skinos extends beyond clinical excellence, they are dedicated to improving self-confidence, enhancing quality of life, and providing education about skin and hair care. Also, the company is all set to widen its reach and impact by launching clinics in key urban centers, partnering with leading wellness brands, and expanding teledermatology consultations.