Singer Surabhi Dashputra: 'I Can Sing Today Because Of My Father’s Support' — Disciple Of Suresh Wadkar Opens Up

Her songs bridge traditional Hindustani music with contemporary sounds and international collaborations. A disciple of Suresh Wadkar, Surabhi Dashputra brings over a decade of experience across Hindustani classical, ghazal, devotional and contemporary music. Her independent releases, including More Sajan, Rahiya Ve and Dil Vich Rab, have collectively crossed 2 million streams on Spotify in the last 12 months.

Surabhi recently collaborated with UK-based composer Arjuna Harjai on the Punjabi pop track Ludhiyane Waleya, marking an interesting crossover moment between classical training and contemporary global production. Apart from performing and recording, Surabhi is the founder of ASM Academy in Mumbai, where she mentors students in Hindustani classical music from India and abroad.

Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get into singing? Was there any music in the family?

From as early as I can remember, I always knew I wanted to sing. I got music from my mother. My entire maternal side is connected to music. Still, the biggest reason I can sing today is my father’s support. Whatever I have done in music is because of him. He took me to great teachers and he travelled everywhere with me for competitions. He kept showing me the way and I just kept walking on the path he created for me.

Who were your initial teachers?

Our first teachers are always our parents. Musically, my mother is my first guru. After her, my aunt Sandhya Tailang has always been my inspiration, and my first basic training in alankars started with my closest cousin Rasika Kalgaokar.

From when did you start training under Suresh Wadkar Ji?

My father took me to Suresh Ji in 2005, right after I finished my school studies. By that time, I had already completed a six-year diploma in Indian classical music and a two-year diploma in light music. But going to him felt like entering a different world. I went there to sharpen my skills, but I ended up learning much more than I expected. Under his guidance, I understood the real depth of music. He taught me how timing can change the entire feel of a song, how expression brings life to every note, and how diction can make a singer truly stand out. Most of all, he taught me the discipline of riyaaz.

Could you tell us about your collaboration with Arjuna Harjai on Ludhiane Waleya?

My collaboration with Arjuna on Ludhiyane Waleya was very special for me. When I heard the song for the first time, I felt an instant connection with its melody and the simple happiness in it. Arjuna has a very natural way of bringing out emotions, and he gave me complete freedom to express myself.

You’ve collaborated with Arjun on other songs. Where did you meet him and how do you work as a team?

As I said, I received so much from Suresh Ji. One important thing I received from his gurukul was meeting Arjuna. We are like brother and sister from the same guru. I also learned a lot from him during our time in the gurukul. I can honestly say that Arjuna is the one who taught me how to sing on a recording mic. My bond with Arjuna goes back more than 20 years.

You’ve also been teaching at ASM Academy. Could you tell us about this academy?

It was always my dream to have my own academy. I began teaching in 2006 at Suresh Ji’s gurukul because teaching was a part of my training there. So I started at a very young age. After teaching there from 2006 to 2016, I felt confident that I could now start an academy on my own and share something meaningful with people. Teaching is my passion. I opened ASM Academy in 2016 and after that I felt like I had found another family. All my students are like family to me. Because of Covid and the growth of online classes, students from many different places could join, and the academy grew even more.

What are you working on next?

I am working on a four song EP with the UK indie music label AartSense Records. I am also creating some fusion pieces that blend folk and classical elements.

You’ve stuck to independent music. Do you plan to do film or OTT music too?

I am not stuck to independent music at all. I love independent music because it gives me the freedom to express myself the way I want, but I am equally open to film and OTT music. For me, the medium does not matter as much as the honesty of the song. If a tune or a script speaks to me, I would love to be a part of it.