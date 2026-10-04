Singer Mahalakshmi Iyer: 'Artists Can Contribute To Society In Their Own Way' On Music, Change And Her Journey

The Indian music industry is full of talented artists, and Mahalakshmi Iyer is one of its standout voices. Her versatility has left a strong impression in film and independent music. She has worked with top musicians like AR Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, and Jatin-Lalit, singing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and other regional languages.

She recently performed at the annual fundraiser organised by the Light of Life Trust, performing with Shriram Iyer at NCPA. In this interview with The Free Press Journal, she talks about supporting causes related to education, livelihoods, healthcare, and sustainable development, how artists can use their voices to make a difference, and much more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What made you be part of Melodies for Change, the annual musical fundraiser of the Light of Life Trust?

I have always felt that artists can contribute to society in their own way. For me, music helps me connect with my audience, and I hope this connection encourages people to learn about the cause and get involved.

How do you change the lives connected to Light of Life Trust?

Light of Life Trust is doing amazing work with the village transformation initiative. They address healthcare, education, and sustainable development for the underprivileged. This access helps them become socially independent and live life with dignity!

Do you see initiatives like these making an impact on the lives of rural communities or any other community?

Yes, we need urban individuals to take an active interest in these initiatives and promote such causes. I believe people from all walks of life should come together. It’s said – every drop adds to the ocean. I believe that our concerted efforts will bring about change.

We see many singers and musicians use their music to hold concerts or shows for meaningful causes.

Artists have a lot of empathy and have always come forward to help with causes. Especially musicians, because music speaks a universal language; it’s easier to find that connection and understanding.

You have had a fruitful career in the Indian film industry. Looking back, how do you see your career?

I am truly grateful for whatever I have been able to achieve in my career. Working with the best of composers, lyricists, and banners from all over the country in multiple languages has been an amazing ride so far. Artists thrive on something new and challenging every day. I am still recording new songs, be they film, devotional, or ghazals, and keep performing in a new city or on a new stage/arena.

Throughout your musical journey, how have you seen the Indian music landscape changing, esp. when it comes to singing and the kind of composition seen in movies in various languages and even private albums?

It’s ever-evolving. Musical styles, production, and new genres – there is so much more now than a few decades back. New technology, sound, innovations and a whole new set of voices… Earlier, a certain tone would be rejected for not being commercially viable, but now experimentation is the game. People want to hear a new voice, a style, or a different rendition. It’s more open. The audience is very accepting of a new voice, style or sound. It augurs well for the soundscape of Indian music.

You are known for your versatile songs. How do you choose your songs? Also, do you like to add your own colour or do as your composer wants you to sing?

I have been very lucky to get such wonderful songs. I can only deeply thank my composers who showed such faith in me. I have sung romantic, pop, Punjabi, soulful songs and peppy ones. I always try to add my own colour to the songs once I understand and assimilate the song into my system. I can sing it exactly how the composer wants me to and also add my own twist after we discuss what shape the song should take.

Your favourite and toughest songs till date?

My favourite songs are many!! The audience seems to love Bol Na Halke and Falak Tak so much, but I personally feel Kabhi Shaam Dhale is the most challenging song that I have sung. It’s a high-pitched, intense song!!

Will we be hearing more of you in movies or albums or even concerts?

Every month I have a few releases. Most of the music now is in digital form. I have a new devotional song for Ganpati Bappa for the Universal Bhakti Music YouTube channel and a Ghazal for Sheeba Lateef’s album Lovestruck on the Shemaroo Music channel. I keep recording songs in all regional languages.