Singer KIRAN Releases ‘Bullet Rani’, A Rock Anthem Celebrating Freedom And Female Energy

Photos: Courtesy of the Artist

Following the success of her previous releases, Take Sweet Talk Sweet Be Sweet and Holi Re Holi, rising I-Pop singer and multi-talented performing artist KIRAN recently released her powerhouse new single, Bullet Rani. Kiran Holkar who goes by her stage name KIRAN, redefines Indian Pop music by blending raw Western pop energywith rich Indian cultural elements.

Bullet Rani with no connection to the 2016 Bollywood action flick ‘Bullet Rani’, KIRAN’s song is an electric, high-octane rock anthem capturing the restless energy, raw ambition, and nomadic spirit of today's youth. Shot in Sangli district of Maharashtra, against the hum of the highway and the roar of a heavy motorcycle, the song follows the daring rider who chooses total freedom over heavy societal pressures, burnout, and emotional baggage.

Bullet Rani celebrates the thrill of chasing the open horizon, turning every mile into an authentic journey of self-discovery and uninhibited escape. Fuelled by heavy engine thuds, driving rhythms, and striking bilingual engaging lyrics, "Bullet Rani Ohhh Bullet Rani," celebrates independent womanhood and an unyielding drive.

The accompanying official music video elevates the track's raw intensity with a travel-vlog aesthetic that fuses stylized storytelling and high-contrast visuals. KIRAN says, “We shot two different settings for the music video. The Daylight Persona was shot in stark, gritty black-and-white, capturing high-speed bike rides, raw B-roll footage, and powerful lip-sync performances while the Nightfall Energy sequence transitions into dynamic night scenes featuring raw bonfire gatherings, daring on-bike standing stunts, and dazzling fireworks which illuminate the night sky”.

The singer adds, “It was a one-day shoot with a small DOP team, family, and friends who tried their best to make everything fall into place”. With a heavy motorcycle such as the Bullet, minor mishaps took take place while shooting the music video. Talking about her fall from the motorcycle, KIRAN who as a model also walked the ramp for L’Oreal recently, states, “I fell from the bike twice while filming. Although I sustained no injuries, the sunburn marks on my thighs from the day shoot are still taking time to fade”. That aside, the audio and visual storytelling, unleash a surging wave of female energy turning the throttle on full speed to celebrate passion and liberation.

An empowering anthem, KIRAN says Bullet Rani is designed to inspire women to embrace their inner strength, break boundaries, and ride fearlessly toward their own destiny.

KIRAN is a versatile force in contemporary entertainment, working across music, dance, acting and the performing arts. Trained in Rock and Pop vocals from Trinity College London, she also holds a Visharad degree in Kathak from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. Her diverse portfolio includes modelling for L’Oréal Paris, a role in the upcoming film Hello Doctor, assisting a choreographer on an upcoming OTT show, and acting in the theatre production Shiv Shakti. She is currently part of digital creator FMD’s Gully Ka Superstar, through which she has released her rap single, Tadka.

Her artistic journey has been shaped under the guidance of renowned mentors, including Bappi and Bappa Lahiri, Atul Churamani, Sandip Soparrkar and others. KIRAN has ventured into music journalism and regularly contributes to music portal MusicUnplugged, cementing her reputation as a sharp researcher and visionary creative head.

As a multi-talented performing artist known for crafting a unique sonic identity that is both authentic and fresh, KIRAN creates a sound that is entirely her own by masterfully fusing pop culture with the rich heritage of Indian tradition. She says “With every performance, every song, every opportunity I hope to build a body of work that reflects my creative mission”.

KIRAN has set a goal of bringing out more music in the months to come. “I have two tracks which I will be releasing very soon. One is Pooja Party which is a high-energy pop celebration of Indian festivals and Blue Velvet, an intimate tribute to my early memories performing on stage and” she signs off.