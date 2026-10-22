Sikkim Gears Up To Launch Its First-Ever Week-Long Adventure Tourism Festival Starting From November 1 | Canva

Sikkim is set to host a week-long adventure tourism festival from November 1 to 7. It will feature more than 20 activities across all six districts. The festival aims to promote adventure sports and nature-based tourism. The state also aims to promote and encourage local livelihood opportunities. According to the officials, the week-long event will be centred at Linkhim Tar in Namchi district, where visitors can experience paragliding, river rafting, ziplining, hot-air ballooning, mountain biking, trekking, and birdwatching.

Sikkim to host the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026

Sikkim is set to host a week-long adventure tourism festival from November 1 to 7, 2026. Additional Director of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Tenzing Gelay, said the festival was the first of its kind in the state and was intended to attract tourists while showcasing Sikkim's diverse outdoor experiences. The Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 will be centred at Linkhim Tar in Namchi district, with attractions including paragliding, river rafting, ziplining, hot-air ballooning, mountain biking, trekking and birdwatching, said officials at a technical briefing.

Paragliding among the major attractions

According to Deputy Director Manoj Chettri, paragliding will be among the major attractions. Participation members have been trained and registered under Sikkim INSPIRES. Participants registering for the activity would also receive insurance coverage, as per the minister. The adventure festival will also feature the Gangtok Adventure Relay, for which the participation fee has been fixed at Rs 7,500 per person.

Festival organised under Explore Without Boundaries theme

The festival is set to be organised by the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department under the theme of Explore Without Boundaries. The state government is set to organise it for the first time, which would showcase Sikkim's diverse outdoor experiences. Bicycle rental would be available at nominal rates. The festival will also feature the second edition of Tour de Sikkim, a six-day, five-night mountain biking expedition covering around 253 km along the historic Silk Route and reaching an altitude of approximately 4,279 metres, officials said. People who like to participate in the festival can register on the official website.