SIKAO Takes ‘Objects of Desire’ To Milan, Showcasing Art Through Design

Ganesh Burud & Harshita Jhamtani (L to R) |

Founded by mother-son duo Pinky Daga and Kabbier Daga, SIKAO was created to showcase emerging and established artists producing one-of-a-kind, materially rich works at the intersection of art and function.

The Concept

The name SIKAO, derived from the Chinese word meaning ‘to contemplate’, reflects the gallery’s guiding philosophy. “We invite viewers to pause, reflect, and engage deeply with the objects they encounter,” they explain. Being a nomadic gallery means that SIKAO has no fixed address. Instead, it moves between major cities and international design hubs, allowing each exhibition to respond to its context while carrying forward a cohesive curatorial vision. “This mobility enables us to dissolve geographical boundaries and position Indian artisanal craftsmanship within a global conversation. Rather than belonging to one place, SIKAO belongs to the dialogue between cultures,” they add.

Bipasha Sen Gupta |

The space represents a profound shift in how one perceives the objects they live with, moving beyond mere utility to treat design as an emotional and cultural artefact. Historically, art has always been seen as emotional and expressive, while design has often been confined to the realm of utility. SIKAO challenges this division. “We believe that the objects we live with are not merely functional tools but emotional and cultural artefacts. A chair, a lamp, or a ceramic vessel can carry memory, heritage, and personal meaning. They can shape atmosphere, influence mood, and define the identity of a space. Through ‘Objects of Desire’, we present works that move beyond functionality to embody narrative, craftsmanship, and emotional resonance,” says Pinky. These pieces are meant to be collected, contemplated, and lived with. In doing so, they invite a more intimate and reflective relationship with design.

The Exhibit

Their debut show Objects of Desire brought together the craft of 47 national and international artists working across ceramics, stone, metal, textiles, and experimental materials. The exhibition focused on collectible design, exclusive, one-of-a-kind works that blur the boundaries between fine art and functional objects. “Many of the artists draw from traditional techniques while interpreting them through a contemporary lens. For instance, age-old ceramic practices are reimagined through sculptural experimentation; metal weaving evolves into architectural lighting; and stone carving is translated into modern furniture forms. This dialogue between tradition and innovation is central to the exhibition. The works are deeply rooted in craft, yet global in aesthetic language, allowing them to exist seamlessly within international design contexts,” says Kabbier.

FLISS DODD - BREATHING IN THE LIGHT |

Pragati Mathur- Rock stacks with monkey |

The selection process was guided by a clearly defined aesthetic vision, global in its sensibility, yet rooted in material authenticity and craftsmanship. “We sought artists who were not only technically accomplished but also willing to push their mediums into new territory. Many of the works presented were created specifically for this showcase and represent the artists' first-time explorations. Our focus was on originality, material depth, and conceptual clarity. Each piece had to resonate with SIKAO's core philosophy: to be contemplative, collectible, and emotionally evocative,” explain the duo.

The Collections

Aaryaa Velani & Jeswant G |

Rutva Joshi |

Among the many exhibits was a compelling presentation from Shivranjan, a textile artist from Karnataka who, for the first time, has translated his textile sensibilities into sculptural forms. His work bridges pastoral craft traditions with contemporary sculptural language. Likewise, Pragati Mathur, a distinguished copper weaver, presented a series of totems, a new direction in her practice. These works elevate metal weaving into architectural, vertical forms that feel both ceremonial and modern. Rajka Pottery revisited ancient ceramic traditions, conducting extensive research into historical forms, and reinterpreting them through its own contemporary perspective. “The resulting pieces feel at once timeless and distinctly current. Alongside these were sculptural lighting works, basalt and marble furniture, alabaster objects, and tactile ceramic forms by designers such as Paola Paronetto, Shailesh Rajput Studio, and others, each contributing to a layered material narrative,” they add.

Shruti Nelson |

Shweta Mansingka |

Following its debut in Mumbai, a thoughtfully curated selection from Objects of Desire will travel to Milan in April 2026 for Milan Design Week, where it will be presented at Alcova. The works chosen for Milan have been carefully distilled to reflect both the diversity and depth of SIKAO’s practice. Spanning ceramic, stone, metal, and textile, the selection brings together distinct mediums and voices yet remains unified by a shared commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, material sensitivity, and collectible design. “The intention was not just to showcase variety but to present a cohesive narrative that embodies the gallery’s evolving design language. Presenting at Milan marks an important milestone for us. It places Indian craftsmanship within one of the world’s most influential contemporary design platforms, highlighting how our artists are not only preserving traditional knowledge systems but actively reinterpreting them to shape the future of global contemporary living,” conclude the duo.