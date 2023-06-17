Shweta Roy's Beauty Pageant Is Redefining Identities Of Many |

Amidst the pandemic, an intelligent mind thought of coming up with something that can make a difference. A large number of women thank Shweta Roy today for coming up with a pageant like no other, founder of SR Queens Media and Mrs India Queen- Pehchaan Meri, Shweta Roy has created an outstanding platform for married ladies that's helping them recreate their identities.

With idea being conceived in 2020 Shweta Roy announced the first season of her pageant in 2021 and from there began an unforgettable journey of dreams turning into reality.

Talking about her brainchild Shweta Roy quotes "My vision is to give a platform, voice and identity to all the married women. "Pehchaan Meri" is my tagline and I have commenced this venture because I myself is an international pageant winner. This provoked a thought in me that I should take an initiative to put forth a platform wherein married women can reclaim their identity which they lost after marriage. I wanted to provide a platform for women who are willing to learn and explore themselves. The criteria was very clear, we are always looking for a seeking spirit who is keen in learning. Beauty Pageant is about inner beauty regardless of outer appearance and how much you are exploring yourself."

The joy of giving a platform to ladies who want to build their identity is ultimate goal of Shweta Roy and season after season she ensures that with successful 3 seasons attended by Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty ,this pageant definitely gives lifetime memories to contestants and 5 magical days and inspiring notes from Shweta Roy make a difference in lives of many.