Shukrayaan-1: India And Sweden Team Up For Venus Exploration| Here's To Know About The Interplanetary Mission

Shukrayaan-1 |

India and Sweden have strengthened their space collaboration by joining hands for ISRO’s upcoming Venus exploration mission, Shukrayaan-1, marking a significant step in interplanetary research and international scientific cooperation. The significant space exploration mission got a big boost during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Europe. Sweden has formally joined India’s orbiter mission to the planet Venus by signing an agreement to collaborate on the interplanetary mission. The mission, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to study Venus, which is often called Earth’s “twin” due to its similar size and structure.

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Sweden has joined hands with India's ISRO for Venus mission

Sweden has finally joined hands with India for the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), also known as Shukrayaan-1. It became a headline after PM Modi’s visit to Sweden. Norway also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to strengthen bilateral space cooperation. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will develop a scientific instrument called the Venusian Neutrals Analyzer (VNA). This instrument will be installed on India’s Venus orbiter.

PM Modi Met Prime Minster Ulf Kristersson | DD News

About Shukrayaan-1

Shukrayaan-1 is India’s proposed first dedicated mission to Venus, designed to understand the planet’s thick atmosphere, surface composition, and chemical processes. Scientists believe Venus holds crucial clues about climate evolution and the possibility of runaway greenhouse effects, making it a key focus in comparative planetology. ISRO's Venus mission is expected to launch in 2028.

Under the collaboration, Sweden will contribute advanced scientific instruments and expertise, particularly in atmospheric and space plasma studies. The partnership is expected to enhance the mission’s research capabilities and strengthen data collection from Venus’ harsh environment, where temperatures exceed 450°C and clouds of sulphuric acid dominate the atmosphere.

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ISRO’s mission will carry multiple payloads

ISRO’s mission will carry 19 payloads, including both Indian and international instruments like spectrometers and radar systems, to map the planet’s surface and analyse atmospheric layers. One of the major objectives is to study why Venus evolved so differently from Earth despite their similarities.

Venus | Canva

What is Venus Orbiter Mission?

The Venus Orbiter Mission is a significant ISRO mission aimed at studying the surface and atmosphere of Venus. The mission will carry out research on Venus's active volcanic hotspots, lava flows, and their patterns. The mission will study the greenhouse effect, toxic atmosphere, and potential future climate scenarios for Earth.