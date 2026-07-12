Shubman Gill Flexes Nearly ₹96 Lakh Rolex Watch In Ralph Lauren Suit At Wimbledon 2026

Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill isn't just making headlines with his batting, his off-field fashion game is equally impressive. During his maiden visit to Wimbledon, the Indian cricket captain embraced the tournament's polished dress code with effortless sophistication. Watching the men's singles semi-final from the prestigious Royal Box, Gill delivered a masterclass in classic tailoring with a luxurious twist.

Inside Shubham Gill's Ralph Lauren ensemble

For his Wimbledon debut, Gill opted for a chic head-to-toe Ralph Lauren look that perfectly reflected the tournament's timeless aesthetic.

He wore a tailored beige checked blazer featuring a refined plaid pattern and sharp, structured shoulders that instantly elevated the outfit. Underneath sat a crisp light blue formal shirt paired with a navy tie adorned with diagonal stripes and crest-inspired motifs.

Rather than opting for matching trousers, Gill styled the blazer with high-waisted ivory pleated pants, completed with dark brown leather and a light blue patterned pocket square. He further accessoriesed the ensemble with slim rectangular Cartier sunglasses and classic Christian Louboutin loafers.

The Rolex stole the spotlight

While the Ralph Lauren outfit impressed fashion enthusiasts, it was the watch on Gill's wrist that truly stole the spotlight.

The Indian skipper sported a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Tiffany Dial, a coveted luxury timepiece estimated to be worth around ₹90-96 lakh in the resale market.

Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the watch features a striking turquoise blue baton dial, sapphire crystal glass and an automatic movement. The vibrant dial is paired with a sleek black rubber strap secured by a yellow gold deployant clasp, blending sporty functionality with luxury craftsmanship.