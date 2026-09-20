Shreya Ghoshal To Perform In Guwahati On December 19 As Part Of ‘Unstoppable India Tour’ | X

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to bring her ‘Unstoppable India Tour’ to Guwahati on December 19, giving music lovers in Assam an opportunity to experience her popular songs live. The Guwahati concert is part of the singer’s ongoing India tour, which features live performances across different cities. Known for her versatile voice and work across Hindi, regional and international music, Ghoshal has built a strong following over the years.

Shreya Ghoshal To Perform In Guwahati

Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform in Guwahati, Assam, on December 19 as part of her ‘Unstoppable India Tour’. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 PM and will see Ghoshal take the stage with a set featuring some of the songs that have defined her career, including romantic melodies, Bollywood hits and fan favourites.

The upcoming performance is expected to feature a mix of her well-known songs from films and independent music. Fans can look forward to hearing her popular tracks spanning different moods and musical styles, from romantic melodies to more energetic numbers.

Ghoshal’s Singing Journey

Ghoshal began her singing career at a young age and rose to prominence after winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She made her Bollywood playback debut with Devdas in 2002, for which she received widespread recognition. Songs such as ‘Bairi Piya’, ‘Dola Re Dola’ and ‘Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka’ helped establish her as one of the prominent voices in Hindi cinema.

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Over the years, she has lent her voice to songs in several Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi. Her repertoire includes film songs, classical-inspired compositions and contemporary music.

The ‘Unstoppable India Tour’ is expected to offer audiences an immersive live music experience, with Ghoshal performing alongside musicians and a live production setup. Her concerts bring together audiences of different age groups who connect with her songs across generations.