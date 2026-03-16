Shocking! Hard Rock International Cafe Shut Down Ten Outlets Across India: Here's To Know Why

Hard Rock International Cafe |

Hard Rock is one of the most recognisable names in global hospitality. The globally renowned chain of theme restaurants has announced the closure of ten of its outlets across India, taking fans and customers by surprise. The sudden move comes after the company decided to terminate its licensing agreement with JSM Corporation Pvt, the Indian partner managing Hard Rock’s operations in the country. The company announced the closure on Monday, March 16, 2026.

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Hard Rock International: Ten outlets shut

The decision has sparked discussions in the hospitality and entertainment industry, as Hard Rock is one of the most recognisable restaurant brands in India. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music, and signature dishes. The affected outlets are spread across major cities and cover ten locations, including Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, and Pune, leaving both employees and loyal customers concerned about the future of the brand in India.

Why is it closed?

The termination of the licence agreement was due to high rent defaults, declining profitability, and strategic and operational differences between Hard Rock International and JSM Corporation Pvt. The closure of these outlets is expected to impact hundreds of employees working at the locations. Hard Rock International, however, has assured that it is exploring options for restructuring its presence in India and continuing its legacy in the country through alternative partnerships or direct operations.

Hard Rock Cafe | hardrock.com

Hard Rock Remains operational in Goa

Hard Rock Hotel located in Calangute, Goa, remains functional as per the statement by Hard Rock International. The hotel will continue operating as normal because it is operated by a separate entity and has no connection to JSM Corporation.